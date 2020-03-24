The patch design for the new town-wide fire department, unveiled at a recent selectboard meeting, highlights unity, with the town logo at the center surrounded by red emblems of the fire department.
The Colchester Fire Department brings together two veteran departments serving Colchester: the Malletts Bay Fire Department (MBF) and the Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company (CCVFC). Saint Michael's College Fire and Rescue Fire also provides services to the town as a battalion of CCVFC since its inception; they will remain separate from the Colchester Fire Department but will still provide services on a contract basis.
Fire services will be consolidated by July 1, 2020, under the management of town-wide Fire Chief Steve Bourgeois.