Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
COVID CASES: As of April 5th, according to the Vermont Department of Health, there were 512 positive tests for COVID-19 in Vermont and 271 positive tests for COVID-19 in Chittenden County. Colchester’s population is about 11% of the county total.
There is a lag time on testing as “Test results will be available in 1-3 days,” so the state or county information is the testing data from 1-3 days ago. The CDC web page indicates that nationally most cases are due to close contact vs. travel. CDC also lists community transmission in Vermont as occurring in “defined area(s)”. So, it is important for everyone to take hand washing, physical distancing, and work restrictions seriously to reduce and slow the speed of the spread of the virus.
CDC Director Redfield stated that people infected but without symptoms could be as high as 25%. VTDigger reported that Vermont Health Commissioner Levine said that only patients showing symptoms will be eligible for tests. A Johns Hopkins study reports the median time to develop symptoms is 5 days and that 97% of the people who develop symptoms do so in 11 days. So in addition to those who will not show symptoms, those who will show symptoms also have a lag-time.
Considering those without symptoms, the lag-time to develop symptoms, and the time to test, we need to be much more careful than the testing information would indicate. As recommended by Vermont Health Commissioner Levine, and later the CDC, in addition to physical distancing of 6’, we should wear cloth face covers when near others outside our household to slow the dangerous spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Community Resource Guide: The Town has prepared a guide that will be mailed to all residencies explaining how to prepare and protect yourself, what steps to take if you get sick, and how to help others. It is also available at: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Guide-4-2-20
Colchester Helping Colchester: Matching those in need of non-emergency assistance with volunteers for deliveries or other errands. Fifty-nine people have offered to help others and one has asked for help. To learn more: https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6008/Colchester-Helping-Colchester
Stay Healthy: Local recreation is encouraged, but stay within ten miles of your home. There are plenty of opportunities to get outside from yardwork, to walking running or biking in your neighborhood, to using recreation facilities with a member of your household.
Our community is fortunate that we have 14 miles of bike paths, 32 miles of sidewalks and 8 parks to allow residents to get out but also big enough to keep that six foot distance. We have also created RecTv which is located on our webpage and we have developed videos of different activities for families, kids and adults to do at home during this time.
COVID-19 / Town Services: special Town web page https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-COVID
- Links to CDC, Vermont Health Dept., UVM Medical Ctr. and Vermont Emergency Mgmt.
- The Town’s role in COVID-19, which is generally to maintain crucial municipal services (rescue, fire, police, dispatch, critical road and infrastructure maintenance)
- Other Town services, which are available, and being delivered differently and in lower priority given the need to protect our community.
- Local Resources: including Colchester Food Shelf, Chittenden County Food Shelf, Federal and State food assistance, Child Care for Essential Persons, Senior Resources, and a state director of human services, 211.
- Mental Health resources including first call for Chittenden County available at 802-488-7777, information on Coronavirus and mental health, and a guide on how to get help.
- Business Information with a link to extensive information from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development on financial assistance, sector guidance on crucial business and unemployment information.
- Local and Statewide Volunteering opportunities including medical volunteers and volunteers for grocery work, daycare provider, driver, and skilled laborer.
Please follow these recommendations to keep us all safe:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and those outside your household
- Working either from home or only in essential businesses
- Travel only for essential food or medicine
- Recreate locally within 10 miles of home
- Wear a cloth face cover when around others outside the home
Social Distancing? This is a very difficult time and social relationships are more important now than ever. Please practice physical distancing with people outside your household. But maintain social connections!
Colchester’s Town Directory is available at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/directory.aspx
For more about the Town Manager’s Office, visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call 264-5509.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
With some staff working remotely and the office closed to public access, the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office is providing services to the best of our ability. If you need assistance, please contact us via email at townclerk@colchestervt.gov or call 802-264-5520.
We drew the winner of our “Your Dog is #1” contest: Congratulations to canine Raeka of Village Drive. She and her owner were happy to receive the #1 dog tag and basket of goodies that were generously donated by Malletts Bay Veterinary Hospital, VT Nut Free Chocolates, Robin’s Nest Massage, and the Pet Advantage. Thank you to these local businesses for their donations.
Due to the COVID Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the deadline to license your dog without penalty has been extended to June 30, 2020. Currently, dog licensing may be completed by:
- US Postal Mail with check payment and rabies certificate
- Dropping check payment and rabies certificate into the Black Drop Box at the front entrance of Town Hall
- Email rabies certificate to townclerk@colchestervt.gov and pay by debit/credit card on our website with Xpress-Pay
All dog licenses and tags will be delivered by US Mail. Fee information can be found at https://www.colchestervt.gov/323/Dog-Licensing.
For more about the Town Clerk’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or call (802) 264-5520.
Assessor
Robert Vickery
With the COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the Assessor’s Office is closed to visits by the public. However, the Assessor and Property/Tax Specialist will be working remotely and can be contacted through email at colchesterassessor@colchestervt.gov or by phone at (802) 264-5670 or (802) 264-5671.
- All parcel data is available online, go to the Assessor’s page at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor
- All inspections shall be exterior only, we will not be conducting interior inspections
- We are conducting our annual field review as normal without interior inspections.
- All data, including square foot changes to the interior of buildings, will be taken from the plans submitted with the permits
- Any addition or changes to the exterior of the building will be measured and/or data will be based on plans submitted with the permit
- We are anticipating the Grand List will be lodged and Change of Assessment notices mailed by the end of May or early June. In the event Governor Scott’s Stay Home Stay Safe order in still in place at that time and the Town Offices continue to be closed to public access, appeal hearings will be scheduled and held via video conference or conference calls.
For more about the Assessor’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/assessor or call (802) 264-5671. Our online map and assessment data is available at http://www.axisgis.com/ColchesterVT/
Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
The past few weeks have proven to be a challenging experience for us all. Throughout this time we have seen many people work together to help in our community. We wanted to let all of you know you are not alone. We are working hard to maintain our connection with the Colchester community to make sure you have the resources and support you need. Here are the services we can provide you during this time:
- All loan periods have been extended so you do not have to worry about getting your items back to the library.
- Our staff is available Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to answer your questions, provide technical support, and provide access to online materials. You can contact us at 802-264-5660, by email at burnhamlib@colchestervt.gov or by live assistance patron chat, which is newly available on our website.
- Our library Wi-Fi is accessible from the parking lot. Please access only from a vehicle. The username and password are visible from the window.
- We have a large collection of digital resources which can be accessed with your library card 24/7. We are happy to renew accounts and provide assistance in navigating all of these resources. Click on the “Read and More” tab on our website for more information.
- Don’t have a library card? You can register online for a temporary access digital library card at https://colchestervt.gov/FormCenter/Library-11/Digital-Access-Library-Card-76
- Are you, or someone you know, home with kids who want something to do? We have put together a list of platforms that are offering free services and educational experiences for students and their families. Visit our new “Fun@Home” and learn about all the exciting things you can do.
Stay healthy and well. We look forward to seeing all of you when the library reopens.
For more about Burnham Library events visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Upcoming Town Boards and Commissions Meetings:
In compliance with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order issued by Governor Phil Scott, most Town boards and commissions meetings are cancelled. Selectboard meetings and Board of Library Trustees will be held remotely.
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next Meeting: Canceled
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: Canceled
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: Canceled
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. TBA
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 4/16. Instructions for residents to attend remotely will be included on the Agenda.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 4/14 Instructions for residents to attend remotely will be included on the Agenda.
Notices:
Colchester Historical Society: Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the April and May programs have been canceled. See our Spring 2020 newsletter and visit our website for interesting historical information and to get updates on events as details become available. We’re on Facebook, too!
