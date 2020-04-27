Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
National Volunteer Week: Last week (April 20-26) was National Volunteer Week, a time to honor the volunteers who step up every day to give to others. During the current State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic I would especially like to acknowledge our Colchester Rescue Squad volunteers. These selfless individuals are on the front lines every day, answering calls for medical assistance; today their service to the community is more important than ever.
Colchester Rescue Squad is nearing a half century of service to our residents and those of communities beyond. Their hard work and dedication to the health and well-being of others is stressful under normal circumstances—and our lives right now are anything but normal. We are grateful beyond words to each of the men and women who are first responders to calls for medical emergency help. For nearly fifty years they, and the EMS volunteers who came before them, have saved countless lives in our community. Every one of them can proudly say, “Yes, I made a difference today.”
Local Resources for those in Need:
- Colchester Food Shelf, 245 Main Street, 802.879.2444 - Open Wednesday, Noon - 6 PM
- Chittenden County Food Shelf, 228 North Winooski Ave, Burlington, 802. 658.7939 - Open M - F 9 AM - 4 PM
- Colchester Helping Colchester, matching those in need of non-emergency assistance with volunteers for deliveries or other errands. If you are in need of assistance:
- Registration: Colchester Helping Colchester
- Explanation: Colchester Helping Colchester
- Childcare for Essential Persons Childcare is available for those who have been deemed essential to the COVID-19 response. Workers in critical businesses and whom are working out of the home and do not have other options are eligible for child care.
- WIC gives access to healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, and more. If you’re pregnant, a caregiver, or a parent with a child under five, check if you qualify for WIC.
- 3SquaresVT (known nationally as SNAP) A state food assistance program based on income.
- AgeWellVT.org The leading experts and advocates for the aging population of Northwestern Vermont. Contact Erica Marks at emarks@agewellvt.org
- Unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment - Vermont Department of Labor 800-983-2300.
- Vermont Department of Labor Virtual Town Hall Information on various topics relating to COVID-19
- Vermont 211: Dial 211 for a directory of state and non-profit human service programs
- Home Loan Assistance –Vermont Financial Regulation’s Summary of National Foreclosure Freezes and Forbearance Programs for consumer assistance loan types as well as holds on foreclosures and evictions: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-consumer-foreclosure-information.pdf
Mental Health Resources:
- First Call For Chittenden County Serving clients and the community regardless of age or diagnosis. Trained staff is available 24/7/365, regardless of the type of service. Call for phone support, crisis intervention and assessment, referrals to appropriate services, and connection to follow-up care. 802-488-7777
- Coronavirus and Our Mental Health Sponsored by the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
- Mental Health: How to Get Help Sponsored by the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
Business Information:
- Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Resources for businesses including financial assistance, sector guidance on crucial business and unemployment information.
- Contact regional business assistance providers and your bank./lender for alternative loan products and funding sources as well as access to free technical assistance for help navigating options currently available including:
- Small Business Debt Relief Program could help assist to keep up with payments on your current or potential SBA loan.
- SBA Express Bridge Loans may enable small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.
- Unemployment for self-employed, independent contractors, sole proprietors and others not typically eligible for unemployment insurance call (877) 660-7782.
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – Loans are forgivable for up to 8 weeks of payroll based on employee retention. Apply now through your local lender, bank, or credit union.
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Loans provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 and that business can access by reaching out directly to the SBA and filling out the application here: http://www.sba.gov/
- Updated COVID-19 Town Services and Resources: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-COVID
- Colchester’s Town Directory: https://www.colchestervt.gov/directory.aspx
For more about the Town Manager visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call (802) 264-5509.
Parks and Recreation Department
Glen Cuttitta, Director
Colchester Parks & Recreation staff continues to produce videos of activities as part of their RecTV initiative. Follow @ColchesterRec on Facebook and Instagram to watch them, or subscribe to the Colchester, Vermont YouTube channel to get a notification whenever a new video is posted. All videos can also be viewed at https://colchestervt.gov/RecTV.
April Vacation Camp (4/20 - 4/24) has been cancelled, as well as Touch-A-Truck on May 2.
Recreation staff continues to plan for summer camps starting at the end of June. Register at: https://secure.rec1.com/VT/colchester-vt/catalog.
Registration for A.C.E. Before & After School for the 2020-2021 School Year is now open to all. UMS After School is currently full and has a waitlist; PPS After School is nearly full as well. Visit https://colchestervt.gov/340/ACE-Before-After-School-Program for a registration form. Completed forms and any questions may be directed to Jenn Turmel at jturmel@colchestervt.gov.
In Colchester Parks:
Playgrounds and bathrooms in all parks are currently closed. We are monitoring park amenities such as the skate park, tennis/pickleball courts and basketball courts for proper physical distancing.
Here are tips to stay safe outdoors during this public health emergency:
- Recreate locally: walk on your street or a local wooded lot instead of hopping in the car to visit a favorite spot. If you must drive, please limit the distance from home to ten miles and go only with members of your household. You can find information on local recreation spots on our website (colchestervt.gov) and http://www.Trailfinder.info
- Minimize risk to others: Go out only if you’re feeling well, have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and/or have not recently traveled from a location with a CDC-issued travel advisory.
- Engage in low-risk activities: Now is not the time to try something extreme and wind up injured, taxing an already overburdened healthcare system.
- Don’t crowd: Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting, including the outdoors. Outdoor crowding isn’t any safer than indoor crowding. Practice appropriate physical distancing, good personal hygiene, and avoid touching your face until you can wash your hands. This includes finding an alternative place to recreate if the area you choose is already crowded.
- Practice good hygiene: Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If those aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, picnic tables and playground equipment.
- Please leash your dog! They are members of your household and need to keep their physical distance as well. Most standard leashes are 6 feet in length-a handy way to judge your distance from others.
For more about Parks & Rec visit http://colchestervt.gov/recreation or call (802) 264-5640.
Police Department
Douglas Allen, Police Chief
We continue to weather the Coronavirus storm along with the rest of the community. I would like to thank all those who have reached out to us and shown tremendous support to our men and women who are out there every day protecting the community. I would also like to thank everyone with whom we’ve interacted as we work to maintain compliance with the Governor’s Stay Home-Stay Safe order. Our officers uniformly report cooperation and understanding when an officer stops to educate someone about the order.
Our Marine Unit has placed one of our vessels in the water and we are now prepared to respond to emergencies as needed. We join our partners at Malletts Bay Fire Department and the US Coast Guard in providing public safety activities on our adjacent waterways. If you choose to go out on the water to fish or otherwise recreate, please use every precaution including wearing a personal flotation device. With water temperatures around 40° F hypothermia will set in very quickly.
Since March 19th, CPD has responded to 645 calls for service. These calls resulted in 26 arrests for criminal violations including Domestic Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct among others.
For more about Colchester Police Department visit http://colchestervt.gov/police or call (802) 264-5556 (non-emergency).
Upcoming Town Boards and Commissions Meetings:
- Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next Meeting: TBA
- Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: 5/13
- Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: TBA
- Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. Next meeting: TBA
- Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 5/21. If stay-in-place orders are still in effect at that time Instructions for residents to attend remotely will be included on the Agenda.
- Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 5/12 During the State of Emergency the Town Hall is closed to public access. The public is invited to call in to participate in the meeting. To attend remotely:
- Dial Uber Conference: (802) 255-4075
- Enter Participant PIN = 03883
- You may watch the Selectboard meeting at 6:30 PM on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
- These instructions will also be included on the Selectboard Agenda at: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Notices:
Colchester Historical Society: Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the April and May programs have been canceled. See our Spring 2020 newsletter at https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6026. Visit our website at https://colchestervt.gov/422/Colchester-Historical-Society for interesting historical information and to get updates on events as details become available. We’re on Facebook, too!
