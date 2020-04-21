Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
On April 14, the Selectboard:
1) Approved Licenses for Peddlers and Amusements—all subject to the Governor's Orders related to COVID-19
2) Authorized Town Department Heads to extend permitting deadlines by 90 days should there be COVID-19 relate delays, which avoid the automatic issuance of permits per State law
3) Approved the FY 20-21 Stormwater budget with fees at the same rate as the current year
4) Received a Finance report through March 31: Revenues exceeded expenses by 3.5 percent; tax collections in the March 15 installment were normal in terms of percentage collected for both the Town and the State Education Tax
5) Heard the Town Manager’s Report for March including:
- Assessor: On track for update of property values as of April 1 for the Elected Listers by the end of May as required by State Law with appeals likely by phone or video
- Economic Development: Before the Stay Home order, worked with developer on four possible Fort businesses and worked with local beverage manufacturer on expansion plans
- Town Clerk: Successful Town Meeting and Primary Elections. “Your Dog is #1” Contest won by canine Raeka of Village Drive
- Planning and Zoning: 14 permits issued in March with $2.8M in value. Holding pre-construction and Technical Review Committee meetings remotely
- Public Works: Continued design on Prim/West Lakeshore Drive intersection and continuing many stormwater projects including phosphorus control, Lower Mountain View Drive and Shore Acres
- Parks and Recreation: Summer camp preparations are taking place considering modifications. Physical distancing signage has been placed in parks. Paused construction on Causeway per governor’s order. Reduced staffing in parks; there are fewer than half to comply with distancing, so please excuse lack of trash cans, restrooms, and some unmaintained areas
- Colchester’s Burnham Library: Providing online programming, staffing via phone, email, and chat to help with digital collections
- Police Department: Implemented Continuity of Service plan in response to the pandemic. The department is used to close social interaction with the community, and they’ve had to temporarily suspend some services such as Meals on Wheels delivery, applicant fingerprinting, and car seat inspections. Calls for service over the past month have been down by as much as 30 percent. However in the past week there has been an increase in disturbance related calls as well as people in drug and mental health related crises. CPD continues to work with the Community Outreach workers who are physically distancing and providing service via phone until called to assist in the field
- Town Manager’s Office: Emergency Management Meetings are constant and ongoing, regarding national state and local response to public health emergency. Loaned Emergency Management Coordinator Seth Lasker to the State to help with statewide operations. Advocating for medical supplies on behalf of all Chittenden County rescue and ambulance providers with federal legislative delegation. Deferred all capital purchases; implemented hiring freeze outside of critical areas; implemented operating cost freeze outside of essential items. Updated annual Emergency Management Plan. Completed and implemented continuation of operations plans for all Town departments. Created special web page on COVID-19 and Town services including human services, mental health, business information and volunteer opportunities. Developed and sent out Flyer for Town residents
- Colchester Town Fire Department Update: We have selected Dale Newton as Career Captain of the town-wide fire department. Dale and two firefighters will be working weekday daytime when our volunteer staffing is at its lowest levels. The Captain’s daily responsibilities will include oversight of the two daytime firefighters, response to and command of emergency calls for service as needed, provision of public education, training, pre-fire planning, equipment maintenance, and associated management recordkeeping.
- Dale began as a volunteer firefighter cadet at age 14 and in his 16 years of service rose to the rank of Deputy Chief. Dale attended Lakes Region Community College in New Hampshire in the Fire Science Program where he took part in a two year live-in program at the Allenstown Fire Department working with both Career and Volunteer staff. The role of Captain respects the need for continued leadership by volunteers. We are considering positions of Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, and/or Battalion Chief as the top level officers.
COVID CASES: As of April 19, according to the Vermont Department of Health, there were 816 positive tests for COVID-19 in Vermont and 385 positive tests for COVID-19 in Chittenden County. Colchester’s population is about 11% of the county total.
There is a lag time on testing as “Test results will be available in 1-3 days,” so the state or county information is the testing data from 1-3 days ago. The CDC web page indicates that nationally most cases are due to close contact vs. travel. CDC also lists community transmission in Vermont as occurring in “defined area(s)”. It is important for everyone to take hand-washing, physical distancing, work restrictions, and mask-wearing seriously to reduce and slow the speed of the spread of the virus.
Stay Healthy: Local recreation is encouraged, but stay within ten miles of your home. With 14 miles of bike paths, 32 miles of sidewalks and 8 parks, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside, from yardwork, walking, running or biking in your neighborhood, to using recreation facilities with a member of your household.
COVID-19 / Town Services: special Town web page https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-COVID
Colchester’s Town Directory is available at https://www.colchestervt.gov/directory.aspx
For more about the Town Manager’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call (802) 264-5509.
Economic Development Department
Kathi Walker O’Reilly, Director
- Met with developer and toured four Fort Ethan Allen locations that are intended to be part of the St. Michaels sale and rejuvenation of the area
- Working with local beverage manufacturer on expansion plans
- Attended Rotary Board Meeting
- Working with Administration on Town-wide COVID-19 communications and updates on website, Facebook, Instagram, Colchester Sun, and direct mail
For more visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/econdev or call (802) 264-5508.
Department of Public Works
Bryan Osborne, Director
- Continue to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection project.
- A public bid opening for the reconstruction of the Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection has taken place. The project was scheduled to proceed to construction on June 22 of this summer. However, a recent amendment to the Governor's Executive Order has halted all construction activities with the exception of those projects that are necessary to support the COVID-19 response and maintain critical infrastructure. At this time, the Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection project is not eligible to proceed. We will continue to monitor this and proceed to construction as soon as we are allowed and the project can be done without significant interference with the School District’s operations.
- Developing documents to secure engineering services to begin design work for the construction of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside Intersection. Concurrently we are working with design engineers to implement additional temporary measures to improve the performance of the current signaled intersection.
- Continue the design for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
- Continue the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
- Continue to advance 30% engineering for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mountain View Drive.
For more visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Upcoming Town Boards and Commissions Meetings:
In compliance with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order issued by Governor Phil Scott, most Town boards and commissions meetings are cancelled. Selectboard meetings and Board of Library Trustees will be held remotely.
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next Meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: 5/13
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. TBA
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 4/16. Instructions for residents to attend remotely will be included on the Agenda.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 4/28 Due to the current State of Emergency the Town Hall is closed to public access. The public is invited to call in to participate in the meeting. To attend remotely:
Dial Uber Conference: (802) 255-4075
Enter Participant PIN = 03883
You may watch the Selectboard meeting at 6:30 PM on live stream TV:
http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
These instructions will also be included on the Selectboard Agenda at: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Notices:
Colchester Historical Society: Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the April and May programs have been canceled. See our Spring 2020 newsletter at https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6026. Visit our website at https://colchestervt.gov/422/Colchester-Historical-Society for interesting historical information and to get updates on events as details become available. We’re on Facebook, too!
