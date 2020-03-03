After a long day of voting, residents of Colchester passed the town's municipal and school budgets, approved funding for capital plans and voted in Julie Hulburd onto the selectboard.
Town Budget approved
Voters approved the FY21 town budget, 2,969 to 1,502 votes. The budget clocked in at $12,121,084, an increase of $1,665 over the current fiscal year due to additional funding for public safety services including daytime firefighter positions and the Howard Community Center social worker program.
School budget approved
Voters approved the school budget at $44.6 million, an increase of a little over four million dollars from last year, with 2,966 to 1,613 votes. This means a spike in taxes by three percent. The proposal includes four new teacher positions to accommodate rising needs for literacy and English Language services. While spending per pupil in the district is up to 2.99 percent this year, Colchester spends less per pupil than most districts in Chittenden County, save for Milton.
Capital plans approved
The two other ballot items which asked for funding for the Technology Capital Plan and Communications Capital plan were approved by voters by wide margins. The technology reserve fund passed with 3,794 to 747 votes. It is allotted $35,000 annually. The communications reserve fund passed with a slightly smaller number, 3,426 to 1,034 votes. It is authorized $25,000 annually. Both plans will be up for renewal again in five years.
Selectboard race
In the race for the open three-year selectboard seat, Julie Hulburd won with 2,254 votes over Stacey Mercure with 1,560.
Hulburd served on the Colchester Recreation Advisory Board and works as a the Director of Human Resources for VSAC (Vermont Student Assistance Corporation).
“We have to think about not just what will bring people to our town today but what will bring people in the future as our population ages and changes. What will keep people coming back to Colchester as visitors or people who want to stay and live in Colchester?” Hulburd told the Sun during her campaign.
Incumbent members Pamela Loranger and Chair Jeff Bartley ran uncontested and won their individual races.
Other races
Carol Anderson won a five-year seat on the Library Trustees board against Rebecca Wagner, with 2,290 votes. All other uncontested races saw incumbents re-elected, including Nicolas Longo on the school board, Lindsay Cox on the school board, Angela MacDonald on the board of listers, and Scott Barrett as a moderator on the school board.