Colchester’s annual stormwater utility invoices were mailed this week, with payments due to the Town Clerk by Friday, Feb. 21. Every parcel or lot pays at least a base fee of $52 to help fund the Town’s stormwater programs.
The stormwater utility was formed in 2017 as a new function of the Department of Public Works, changing the way that revenues are raised to fund the Town’s efforts in combatting stormwater pollution.
Under a utility structure funds are collected from all property-owners in the community, including those that are tax exempt, instead of collecting the funds through property taxes.
These fees fund the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Town’s stormwater system and other water quality activities and programs. Needed system repairs and upgrades, street sweeping and other regular system maintenance, planning and engineering of new improvements town-wide, water quality testing, and compliance with state permitting requirements are all funded through the stormwater utility.
The fees are billed annually in January each year based on the amount of impervious surfaces on a property. Impervious surfaces are areas that cover the natural ground and do not allow for easy infiltration of rainfall; they include any paved areas (driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, roads, buildings) and dirt, gravel, or other compacted areas (parking areas, roads).
Credits up to 50% of a site’s stormwater fees are available for commercial property owners.
Payments can be made by cash, check or credit/debit card both online and in person at the Town Offices.
For more information about the stormwater utility, upcoming projects, or credit information, please visit: colchestervt.gov/1837/Stormwater-Utility or contact Karen Adams, Technical Services Manager, at kadams@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5620.