Colchester Fire Chief Stephen Bourgeois updated the selectboard on his progress towards consolidating town fire departments since taking on the role of town-wide chief. Moving forward, Bourgeois noted that developing town-wide training would be a hurdle but he hopes to meet with every individual in both departments and reinvigorate support for volunteers.
For almost a year, the town has worked to consolidate fire services, specifically Malletts Bay Fire Department and Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company (CCVFC), to streamline efficiencies and better manage four new paid firefighter positions. Bourgeois previously served as chief of MBFD and was named the town's first town-wide fire chief in late January, in advance of the merger deadline on July 1, 2020.
"We hit the ground running; there's a lot to do between now and July," Bourgeois told the selectboard at a meeting on Feb. 25.
Since taking on his new role, Bourgeois has met with the chiefs at MBFD and CCVFC; both prudential committees for fire district one and two; town public safety entities including Rescue Chief Scott Crady and Police Chief Douglas Allen; and mutual aid fire chiefs.
He's finished inventorying MBFD and CCVFC equipment and noted plans for a third party to evaluate each station and their needs for the future.
Job descriptions for the three daytime paid firefighter positions under the new town-wide department are almost done and the hiring process should begin in the next few months. "We're going to work on hiring the captain first," Bourgeois said, so the captain can help prepare the two other firefighter hires. So far, Bourgeois said the captain position will be required to have at least six years of experience as a firefighter in another department. "We're looking for someone with experience," he said.
As far as what's left on Bourgeois's to-do list, he still has to finish a set of Standard Operating Guidelines (SOG), rules and regulations and a town-wide training program; he plans to work with the police chief on new dispatch procedures; he wants to create a stipend system and expand advancement opportunities for current volunteer firefighters; and, after July 1, he hopes to campaign for more volunteers.
"I want to continue to honor, recognize and reward volunteers," he said, pointing to the junior firefighter program as an example of outreach he'd like to reinvigorate.
Saint Michael's College (SMC) Fire and Rescue Department also provides services to the town of Colchester as a battalion of CCVFC. Under the new arrangement, SMC Fire will continue to provide services to the town in a similar capacity but will not be absorbed under town management in the same way as the other departments.
"I've started meeting with each and every individual in the departments, one on one, to bring them up to speed and make sure they know what's going on," said Bourgeois. "Looking forward to July 1 and making this something we can be really proud of."