The best way to chase away the winter blues is… with music! Those final weeks of winter always seem to drag on, but now you’ve got something to look forward to: the Parks & Recreation Department will again host a Winter Concert with free entertainment courtesy of 6-piece little big band, In the Pocket. The show will take place on Friday, March 27 starting at 7 p.m. at the Colchester High School Performing Arts Center.
In the Pocket are no strangers to Colchester: they’ve played the Colchester Summer Concert Series a few times and their smooth, versatile range has always been welcome among the audience. Horns and saxophone blend perfectly with drums and guitars, and listeners can expect to hear jazz classics from the swing and bebop era as two vocalists—including Vermont-based singer and theatre performer, Taryn Noelle—cover a broad range of favorites from Broadway shows to songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Duke Ellington, and other legends. They have a blast playing for audiences of all ages, and are not satisfied until people get up and dance.
We’ll turn the lights down in the Performing Arts Center, so feel free to sit back, relax, and enjoy some live music by local musicians. For more information visit: https://colchestervt.gov/3163/Winter-Concert or follow the event on Facebook. Admission is free, and there’s ample parking in the Colchester High School Parking Lot.
Questions about this event can be directed to Colchester Parks & Recreation at 802-264-5640 or recreation@colchestervt.gov.