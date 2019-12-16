Steven Shattuck opened the freezer door, pulling out a log of maple wood roughly shaped like a spoon. The cool air keeps the wood green, he explained, wet; the best conditions for spoon carving.
“We need another freezer. There’s too much food in here,” he said with a laugh, carefully replacing the rough-cut spoon back into the cool darkness. Stevie's Spoons, Shattuck's business which offers hand-crafted wooden spoons and other utensils, has blossomed over the last two years. But when he was growing up, Shattuck never imagined he'd pick up spoon carving.
As a kid, his dream job was to be a herpetologist and work alongside Steve Irwin at the Australian zoo, studying reptiles and amphibians. Stevie and Steve. Instead, he studied art in college with a concentration in photography, going on to continue working as a photographer post graduation.
While art was always part of his life, wood-working has consumed every spare moment of the last two years, taking up space in his freezer; keeping him awake at night; pushing him into parks on the hunt for wood; following him around the house with a trail of wood chips.
“This is the most different kind of art form I’ve ever done,” said Shattuck, perching at a work station in his kitchen laden with carving tools and jars of wooden spoons, spatulas, and knives. “It's subtractive. Every single cut you make makes an impact." And technique is key—one wrong hit of the axe and you've cut your spoon in half, or worse, a finger.
Stevie described his introduction to spoon carving as having an “odd beginning.”
About two years ago, when he and his wife bought their home in Colchester, the first thing he said was that he wanted an axe. "Just because. I don't know why. I needed an axe," Stevie said laughing. First he attempted to make beams out of some fallen trees in their backyard. Next he found himself studying a wooden spoon in their kitchen.
"What are you gonna do, make a spoon?" Stevie recalled his wife asking, almost like a challenge.
He made his first spoon in about eight hours. According to Shattuck, this is a long time, however, to the lay inexperienced spoon-carver, eight hours seems impressive. Shattuck shrugged. "I've been hooked ever since," he said.
After two years teaching himself via youtube tutorials and a lot of trial and error, Shattuck has trimmed down his work time. Since October, Shattuck has made at least 50 wooden utensils, according to his order book. How many in the last two years? Too many to count.
"I realized I didn't have a hobby," Stevie recalled when he first picked up the craft. As an artist, he's worked with many different mediums but felt worn out in terms of creativity. “It just makes me happy, it’s nice to be making art again.”
The first stage of spoon carving includes what Shattuck calls "axing out." At this stage, he goes into his garage workshop and uses two to three small axes to cut off tree bark and carve out the general shape of the spoon. Next, Shattuck uses smaller more precise carving tools to shape the green wood into a spoon. Next, the spoons dry, a process where anything could go wrong, according to Shattuck. He errs on the side of caution, drying them as slowly as possible. Lastly, Shattuck coats the completely dry spoon in oil and "bakes" it in the oven to finish, another risky part of the process.
Spoon carving has also been a way for Shattuck to keep in touch with his family long-distance, especially with his late grandfather.
"He was the type of guy who could fix anything," said Shattuck. "If something was broken, he would figure it out, whether it was a microwave, the car, a shelf, anything... [He was] always working with his hands." The two often chatted about spoon-carving, exchanging tips and stories, despite living nearly 300 miles apart. Many of Shattuck's carving tools were gifts from his grandfather.
Shattuck finds all of the wood himself, scavenging his backyard, parks, even the side of the road.
When his neighbor was taking down an apple tree in his yard, Shattuck asked if he could have some of the wood. "He said, 'go for it,' so I took the whole tree," he said.
One of his favorite woods to work with is cherry, due to its rich color and ability to take finishing cuts well. "I have a middleman for cherry," he said laughing—a friend of a friend who has a contact for the wood.
This time of year, Stevie's Spoons is exploding with orders; he's shipped spoons all over New England, to New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California, to name a few. He hopes that business stays good enough to run Stevie's Spoons full-time.
"Sometimes I laugh, not at the craft but how I found it," said Shattuck. "This is what I do. I carve spoons."