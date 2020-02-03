The 37th annual Colchester Winter Carnival kicked off last weekend with a talent show of All Stars, horse-drawn hay rides, laser tag, maple cotton candy, and a playdough extravaganza.
Residents convened at Colchester High School (CHS) on Jan. 31 for the annual carnival. The weekend also included pony rides, free massages, and ice skating with local police officers.
At a Chili Cook-off, resident Lori Birch took home the first place prize for best chili in town, winning a gift certificate, a trophy, and bragging rights. Lenny Couture came in second place and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association took third place. All proceeds from the cook-off went to the Josh Pallotta Fund, Inc., a non-profit supporting veterans and service members struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Winners of 2020 Colchester’s Got Talent: All Stars
Individual Singers
1st place: Lucas Moran
2nd place: Jennifer Martel
3rd place: Aaliyah Metzger
Group Acts
1st place: Sabrina and Troy Cyphers
2nd place: UpScale (quartet) — Carol Hollenbeck, April Knight, Carolynn O’Donnell, and Trecia Pallman-Hamilton
3rd place: The Bay Boys (band) — Sawyer Cyphers, Gunnar Perren, Jacob Robare, and Charlie Gauthier
Variety Acts
1st place Merrick Hard
2nd place: Thorsten Andreasson
3rd place: Logan Crocker
People’s Choice Award Winner: Aaliyah Metzger