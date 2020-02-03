The 37th annual Colchester Winter Carnival kicked off last weekend with a talent show of All Stars, horse-drawn hay rides, laser tag, maple cotton candy, and a playdough extravaganza.

Residents convened at Colchester High School (CHS) on Jan. 31 for the annual carnival. The weekend also included pony rides, free massages, and ice skating with local police officers.

At a Chili Cook-off, resident Lori Birch took home the first place prize for best chili in town, winning a gift certificate, a trophy, and bragging rights. Lenny Couture came in second place and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association took third place. All proceeds from the cook-off went to the Josh Pallotta Fund, Inc., a non-profit supporting veterans and service members struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Winners of 2020 Colchester’s Got Talent: All Stars

Individual Singers

1st place: Lucas Moran

2nd place: Jennifer Martel

3rd place: Aaliyah Metzger

Group Acts

1st place: Sabrina and Troy Cyphers

2nd place: UpScale (quartet) — Carol Hollenbeck, April Knight, Carolynn O’Donnell, and Trecia Pallman-Hamilton

3rd place: The Bay Boys (band) — Sawyer Cyphers, Gunnar Perren, Jacob Robare, and Charlie Gauthier

Variety Acts

1st place Merrick Hard

2nd place: Thorsten Andreasson

3rd place: Logan Crocker

People’s Choice Award Winner: Aaliyah Metzger

