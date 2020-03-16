Yara Hanna, French and Arabic teacher at Colchester High SchoolWhen did you realize you wanted to teach?
In my freshman year in college, I knew I would like to be a teacher. But prior to that, in high school, I knew I liked to help my classmates understand the materials. Academics were my strength and I enjoyed helping others break down topics.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I probably would have been a doctor because I like helping others and making them feel better while building a personal relationship with them.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I enjoy many aspects of teaching, such as sharing my knowledge of the subject matter, simplifying seemingly complicated topics, and bringing a different perspective of the world to my students… But my favorite aspect of teaching is building a personal connection with each student and seeing their unique potentials.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would start having students take World Language classes as early as elementary school, since it is the general practice outside the United States, and we need to offer the same opportunity to our young American students.
What is your favorite book?
The Prophet, by Lebanese-American poet and writer Kahlil Gibran (1923). It is a book of 26 prose poetry fables written in English. I can draw many parallels between our life experiences. We both came from small towns in Lebanon, we both immigrated to the United States, and we both had to adapt to a new environment.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I used to love playing volleyball, and I enjoyed the feeling of spiking the ball.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I love Baklava, the middle eastern dessert that I grew up eating, but I can’t get enough of dark chocolate!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
Throughout my career at CHS, I made many connections with my students. But during my first year of teaching, I had a particularly challenging student in one of my French classes. Initially, he did not like the language and didn’t want to be in the class. However, I did not give up on him. With patience and persistence, he opened up and became an active member of the classroom community. Soon enough, the class became one of his favorites!
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
Some students may be experiencing difficult times at home or a personal struggle that keeps them away from the classroom, preventing them from attending consistently. It is difficult for me to observe such a struggle and not have the means to offer assistance.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
A new day has come, by Celine Dion
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Being a mom of teenagers, I try to keep up with the current trends but sometimes find myself surprised by not knowing certain memes or online trends.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I am proud to be part of a caring, motivated, and committed school district which cares about the individual needs of our students. I am also proud of how we strive to ensure that all students develop academic proficiency while considering their development into successful adults. I am equally proud of the equitable and diverse educational experiences we offer, especially those of the new Arabic class.