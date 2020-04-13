Sarah Carilo, first-grade teacher at Porters Point School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I’ve always wanted to be a teacher ever since I was very little. I moved around a lot when I was in elementary school. I am grateful for the teachers and schools who helped ease the transition. I’ll always remember how patient my first grade teacher was as I adjusted to a new school!
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
If I wasn’t a teacher I would surround myself with books either as a librarian or as a children’s book editor.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I love that every day is different! Every day is an opportunity to start fresh, try again, take risks—not only for me but for my students as well.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
There is so much expected from our littlest students. Sometimes I wish we could slow down and let them really enjoy being little!
What is your favorite book?
I love to read so this question is hard! The play Our Town by Thornton Wilder is one that I have read countless times. I also love anything by Marilynne Robinson or Ann Patchett.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
My students know that I love to sing but I don’t think they know how much I love Broadway and musical theatre. Only a few students know that I can say the alphabet backwards in English and in French. I can also recite Sandra Boynton’s Personal Penguin from memory after reading it one too many times while working in a daycare.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Ice cream, pizza, french fries, doughnuts, and peanut M&Ms.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
There’s so much to do and never enough time to do it all! Fitting everything in can be a challenge.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
Currently the entire "Frozen II Soundtrack"—even the songs that didn’t make the movie! I might be a little rusty but at one point I also knew the entire "Big Fish Original Broadway Cast Recording."
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
The fact that Pokemon is back. Thanks to a few dedicated students I know more about Pokemon now than I did when it was a thing when I was growing up.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I love the sense of community! The staff, students, and families make this a great place to work!