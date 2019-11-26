Teacher Feature: Rebecca Ford

Rebecca Ford, 4th grade teacher at Malletts Bay School (MBS)
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
My mom is a teacher so I think I have always wanted to follow in her footsteps. I remember lining up my dolls and stuffed animals to play school as a kid. Working as a camp counselor in high school also helped me know that I definitely wanted to be a teacher.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I find this question really challenging. I sometimes think I would want to be a librarian so I could talk about and read books all the time, but I would probably miss the hustle of being in the classroom.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
My favorite aspect of teaching is building a community in the classroom. Our class name is always Ford’s Friends because I firmly believe kids do their best when they feel like the people around them are a support system. I work really hard to cultivate an atmosphere where everyone feels like they belong, where we all take care of each other.
What is your favorite book?
Another challenging question! A series of books I reread over and over is Harry Potter. (I’m a Hufflepuff if you were wondering.) Two of my favorite books to read to my class are Wonder and The Wild Robot.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I do not feel guilty about how much I love to eat spaghetti and meatballs. I will also take all the desserts…. Ice cream, brownies, cake, cupcakes, pie, donuts, yes please.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
The first time I read Wonder by R.J. Palacio to my class was a magical experience. Some of the major themes of the book are empathy and friendship. I really believe it helped the kids in that class to be so kind to each other and connect in a way like no other class I have had.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
A difficult aspect of teaching is supporting students in school when sometimes they have really challenging struggles outside of school that we cannot control.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
"Wagon Wheel," by Old Crow Medicine Show, "The Weight," by The Band, "Bohemian Rhapsody," by Queen—I could keep listing.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Fort Nite.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I am proud to work in a community that values and supports its schools and school staff.