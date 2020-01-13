When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I realized that I first wanted to teach in college. My brother is 5 years older and he teaches 1st grade in South Burlington. So, he definitely influenced me to become an educator.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
If I wasn’t a teacher, I would be a basketball coach.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
Being a Physical Education teacher, I have students from kindergarten through second grade. I enjoy watching students grow and transform over the course of the three years they have at Porters Point School.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would have free breakfast and lunch for every student.
What is your favorite book?
My favorite book is Toughness by Jay Bilas.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
Students would be surprised to learn that I’m a wedding DJ.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
My favorite snack is Pringles.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
One of the greatest aspects of my job is to see and experience student trust. P.E. class can be intimidating through the eyes of a kindergartner. However, once they trust you they immediately become engaged and entrenched. These connections are the reason why I love my job.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
Trying to meet the needs of all students.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
“Call Me Maybe,” by Carly Rae Jepsen.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I am proud to work in the Colchester School District for many reasons, one being the relationships that are created. Not only between my students and myself but with all of the families here. Colchester is a special place to not only work in but to live here as well.