Natalie LaRose, 2nd grade teacher at Porters Point School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
Growing up, my father was an instructor at the Police Academy. He would come home and tell us stories about what a wonderful feeling he had after teaching and helping others. It was then that I realized I wanted to have the same impact on others.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
If I wasn’t a teacher I would be a baker! I love to bake in my free time and if things go according to plan, I enjoy sharing my sweet treats with my classroom community.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
My favorite aspect of teaching is building lasting relationships with my students. Whether it be cheering on my former 2nd-grade students who are now playing high school sports or getting emails and notes from former students and parents. I love to stay connected. It is these lasting relationships that are the reason I became a teacher.
What is your favorite book?
Honestly, growing up I didn’t have a favorite book or series. In high school, I did a project on Raise the Roof which told the story of the 1997 - 1998 Lady Vols’ basketball season. It was through this book I realized I had been raised in a very privileged house and life isn’t always that way.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I have a joke for each day of the year. So I have over 365 jokes. We have a “joke of the day” but many students don’t realize I have all of these jokes memorized and know the answers to almost all jokes they tell me!
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Many of my students know this about me, my guilty pleasure is donuts. I love all kinds of donuts and will eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
I know I’ve connected with a student when they look at me, smile and say, “I know you're joking!” It is then that I realize I have made a relationship with a student and the student knows me as a person, not only their teacher.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
Fitting everything into one day is tricky. I strive to help my students grow academically, as well as socially. I work hard to expose my students to a rigorous academic schedule but need to balance that with opportunities for students to express their individuality and to foster experiences that help them learn to become kind and caring friends.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
I know all of the lyrics and most of the dance moves to anything Taylor Swift! We have many Taylor Swift dance parties in my classroom.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Tik Tok videos are all the rage right now. We created a class Tik Tok video the other day and it was very entertaining for both the students and myself!
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
The Colchester School District is a community. No matter where you go in the district everyone knows your name, everyone is willing to lend a helping hand and we support each other. Whether it be at a district in-service or a community event you always feel like you belong!