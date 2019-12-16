Marijke Reilly, Science teacher at Colchester High School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I was working as an outreach coordinator for a non-profit in Delaware working with kids and adults in community gardens, as well as teaching herb gardening classes at a local garden center. I decided that I wanted to teach students about the bigger, broader picture of how their world works and what their role is in it. That’s when I went back to school to get my teaching certification in Earth Sciences.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I would be a potter, throwing plates and mugs and other functional yet aesthetically pleasing items for your home. Working with clay on a wheel can be very zen.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
My favorite part of teaching is the relationship that I have with my students.
What is your favorite book?
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, Boxes for Katje by Candace Fleming, or All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I have a shoebox full of medals that I won when I rowed competitively in college and later as an adult in Wilmington, Delaware. I was coached by a former Olympian who won gold in the 1984 Summer Olympics.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Cheesecake!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
Last year, CHS Principal Heather Baron coordinated a faculty meeting where we wrote personal notes to students at CHS, so that every single student received a card from an adult in the building. The first student I wrote a note to was a student who was particularly challenging behaviorally in class. I wanted him to know that I understood that life was not easy for him but that I believed in his ability to succeed and that I was going to stand by him regardless. The morning we handed out the cards to students in our home bases, he came from his home base and found me and told me a heart-felt thank you. Our relationship became stronger and he became more engaged in class from that point forward.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
That the day only has 24 hours in it... We really need to have a metric day! My experience has been that being able to collaborate with colleagues always leads to great curriculum and assessment and learning experiences for kids. But it can be challenging to find the time on a regular basis to have those opportunities as often as we wish we could.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
"Sweet Baby James," by James Taylor—I sang it to my children countless times at bedtime... Did I mention that I have a terrible singing voice?!?
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
High waisted women’s pants. Seriously, how did that come back into style?!
On a more serious note, I am baffled by how many of my students have lost the routine of reading instructions or background information on an assignment. Instead, many look for the empty space on an assignment and want to fill it with an answer, but they ask desperately, “What am I supposed to do?” My answer is always, “What do your instructions ask you to do?” They have become accustomed to so much of their world and information coming to them in a video or passive format due to their ready access to technology, that they are losing the habit of actively engaging with their work by reading and identifying what their resources are.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
Let me count the ways! The quality and diversity of learning experiences that students have access to; the professionalism of my colleagues and their desire to always push their practice to the next level to do what’s best for students; the strong relationships and communication we have with students and families; the variety of celebrations and ways to recognize the amazing students, their accomplishments, and their contributions to our community.
I’ve taught here for 16 years since moving to Vermont. I can’t imagine teaching anywhere else!