Lynn Spencer, preschool speech & language pathologist at Malletts Bay School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
Actually, my first two jobs out of grad school involved working as an SLP in medical settings, which I really loved. I felt somewhat like a teacher but operated in more of a “bubble,” completing my therapy one-on-one in an office or hospital room. It wasn’t until after I had my own children and seeing how much they learned from being around other children in a classroom community, did I realize that I wanted to be part of a school. I was so lucky with the timing of my position here—it fit what I wanted to do at the right timing for my family!
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I think I’d be a florist. By no means do I have a green thumb but I sure try!
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I love the true need for collaboration.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
It would be great to streamline the paperwork process.
What is your favorite book?
I love the book Wonder by R.J. Palacio. I love that it honestly depicts the challenge of differences and different perspectives, but ultimately leads to the lesson that kindness always prevails.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
You have to remember that my students are preschoolers. They are always surprised to hear that I’m a mom myself and that I don’t sleep at school! (hahaha) I don’t know…. Maybe they would be surprised to hear that I have a little obsession with snowmen. I collect them and still beg my own (teenage) children to build them with me after every snow.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Definitely a plate of cheesy nachos or really gooey brownies.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
Any time I can sincerely laugh and be silly with a student I feel connected with them.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
The hardest part about teaching for me is how difficult it is to connect with some families (due to work schedules, language barriers, etc). I really believe that parents are the true experts on their children, so without a connection to them, I don’t feel that I’m as effective in my teaching. Even though students spend much of their week in school, the majority of their hours are still at home. I wish there was an easier way to work with parents so there could be a better transfer of skills.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
I know I’m dating myself here, but pretty much anything by Journey or Foreigner. I think my favorite is "Jukebox Hero."
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Our young students seem to spend so much time inside using technology or watching TV. It’s so concerning to me because opportunities to grow their own imaginations, play outside, or just socially engage with their family and friends are being lost.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
There are many things that make me proud to work in Colchester, and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience these from the perspective of a parent as well as a colleague. I see and hear of teachers and staff who care and work really hard to get to know students as individuals. We are so fortunate here in Colchester to have teachers who are so smart and have such diverse experiences to share with their students. With the support from their teachers and adults in their schools, students can recognize and be proud of what makes them unique and use that to reach their own goals in a way that makes the most sense for them.