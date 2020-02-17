Linda Kapusta, Preschool Interventionist at Malletts Bay School
What is your favorite aspect of your position?
As an Interventionist within our early childhood program, I get to experience the boundless joy, hope, and optimism of preschool-age children daily; it is infectious! Also, taking part in and witnessing the vast social and intellectual growth that occurs for each student between the ages of three and five is very rewarding.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I realize that time is of the essence when thinking about children meeting learning standards and engaging them in rigorous material, but with each year that passes, the more I notice that children are lacking basic adaptive and problem-solving skills that develop during both structured and unstructured indoor/outdoor play (sans-technology). I wish we could incorporate more outdoor learning time into the regular curriculum, particularly in the younger grades.
What is your favorite book?
I am drawn to looking back at the world during a different, more romantic time; Ernest Hemingway is my go-to for this. I enjoyed reading, A Farewell to Arms and also, A Moveable Feast.
What would students in your school be surprised to learn about you?
It takes a certain ingenuity to capture the attention of preschool students, but I’m confident that I could impress them (for a short time!) by playing the flute. I was a “band kid” from fifth grade to senior year in college, playing in both marching and symphonic bands at Marist College. I also regularly surprise (and sometimes, confuse) our Colchester students when they see me working behind the member services desk at the Greater Burlington YMCA. I enjoy making them guess where they know me from!
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I savor every delicious bite of a New York-style thin crust pizza. In Vermont, I am a huge fan of American Flatbread at Lareau Farm and the Three Needs Pizza Cube. With that said, I feel no guilt when my pizza pleasures are indulged in moderation!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about persistently bettering myself and my community by being open to change, by learning new things, and most importantly, by just being kind. Choices we make throughout the day (even those that seem inconsequential), have lasting impacts when summed over time, whether it’s how we treat ourselves, how we interact with the environment, or how we interact with one another.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
If I had to pick just one, “Rhiannon,” by Fleetwood Mac—1970’s-era Stevie Nicks is my all-time favorite and often my Halloween alter-ego.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I am proud of the respected reputation that the Colchester School District maintains throughout the greater Vermont community. When speaking with people while working at the YMCA or when taking continuing education classes in other parts of the state, people have nice things to say about what we are doing here.