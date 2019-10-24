When did you realize you wanted to teach?
Honestly, I’ve always felt like I’ve wanted to teach in some capacity or another. I grew up in a family of educators and spent lots of time at or around school events. Being in a school has always felt natural to me. I really could never see myself not doing something in a school setting. For a while, I was thinking of being a guidance counselor or high school history teacher. When I got to college I realized I loved working with younger students. My first teaching position was in Swanton teaching sixth grade and I have enjoyed working with sixth graders throughout their personal growth ever since.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
If I was not a teacher, I would further pursue a career in coaching (even though it’s not all that different from teaching!), maybe at the collegiate level. I absolutely love coaching athletics, especially soccer. As a completely unrelated profession, I’ve always thought the idea of running a coffee shop would be fun.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
The relationships are by far the best part. I have built some unbelievable relationships with colleagues and students that have continued for years. I also love the fact that everyday is new. I feel like I am always learning something and that feeling is exciting and totally stressful/challenging all at the same time.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would change how collective student growth is measured, specifically the stress we put on test scores as a system and a society. There are a lot of great lessons and learning opportunities that occur to help support individual growth in a school that cannot be measured by a single number and therefore often do not get seen as valuable in the eyes of many.
What is your favorite book?
My favorite book is Have a Little Faith by Mitch Albom (and pretty much anything by him, honestly). The most recent books I’ve read that I’ve really enjoyed are Barcelona Way by Damien Hughes and The Power of Moments by Chip and Dan Heath.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I tend to sing a lot, all day, but people might be surprised to know that I oddly know a lot of words to a variety of songs. Also, I really enjoy mowing my lawn and am obsessed with podcasts. I am a HUGE Everton Football Club fan, too. Two hours on Saturday or Sunday mornings are normally spent either listening to their weekly match on the radio or watching them on TV.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
A huge plate of loaded chicken nachos! The more vegetables, chicken, and cheese you load on the better.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
I can’t describe just one moment because there are so many. It is really special to live and teach in the same district, especially with my wife teaching at MBS and my brother teaching at CHS and now sharing the same students and families among the three of us. It’s great to be able to be a part of a student’s life and really follow their progress for such a long period of time—I’ve had so many great moments in the classroom, on the field, and in the community with students.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
I have a very hard time letting things go. I tend to think about things a lot and it is very difficult for me to be present after a day at school without carrying the day/moments home with me. This is something that I’ve been trying to work on for a while now and is really important that I try to get under control.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
I’ve been to a good amount of Dave Matthews Band concerts so I know almost all of their stuff to sing along with at the shows. My son, Jack, also loves to play, “Country Road” by John Denver on our record player so that one is one that I’ve got down, too.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Youtube still amazes me. It’s crazy how something like that can grab so many students. Some of the quietest and most reserved students in the classroom are doing the craziest things on their Youtube accounts.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
It’s very fulfilling to be a teacher, coach, and resident in Colchester. I love the relationships that my family and I have been able to build with students, student-athletes, families, etc. I really enjoy the effort, pride and sense of community that everyone in our district puts into their work and everyday life while still enjoying the time with those around them.