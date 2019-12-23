Kara Pawlusiak, Guidance Counselor at Colchester Middle School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I loved going to camp and working as a camp counselor and thought working in education as a school counselor would be the closest role to a summer camp counselor.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I would enjoy being an event planner. I love organizing school-wide events and am very detail-oriented.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
My favorite part of working in education is the relationships I develop with students.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would reconsider how students access technology in school. While technology has some benefits, I worry about the habits and dependency students have developed.
What is your favorite book?
It is hard for me to name just one. I am an avid reader and Chris Bohjalian is one of my favorite authors. I have read almost all of his books.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
That I drove in a race at Thunder Road Speedway in Barre.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I enjoy all sorts of food: tacos, pizza, chicken wings and I love sweets.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
There are lots of moments. One of my best memories is coaching the middle school Girls on the Run program. I am a runner and love sharing that passion with students while also building their self-confidence.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
One of the challenges of working in education today is that students are coming through the door with a lot more stress and anxiety than years prior. There are so many needs and not enough resources to help everyone.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
Not many, while I frequently listen to music, I don’t remember the lyrics.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Their interest in Tik Tok videos and watching hours of YouTube; I just don’t get it.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
The relationships I have with my colleagues. We have an awesome Student Support Team at the middle school but generally speaking, all of the teachers at CMS and beyond are dedicated to the students of Colchester and always want the best for them.