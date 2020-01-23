Heidi Kelly, first-grade teacher at Union Memorial School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
Around the third grade; I was always playing school with my sister and neighbors and I was always the teacher. I never understood why they didn’t want to take my tests and book reports though, ha!
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
Teaching is the only paid profession I’ve ever wanted. Outside of that, I would choose to do a lot of different volunteer work (some certainly within schools). My favorite volunteer position is with the CHAMP adaptive mounted program in South Hero. It combines my love of teaching/helping others with my love of horses.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
Interacting daily with excited learners and watching the incredible personal and academic growth that happens in first grade. I absolutely love to guide them on that path. Seeing excitement and pride when students realize that they are improving and their hard work is paying off is the absolute best!
What is your favorite book?
The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf and Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I earned a black belt in karate just before I started college. I think they ALL know I’m a horse person though, ha!
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Guilty pleasure meal or dessert: Homemade cupcakes. I can convince myself to pass on most dessert items but a good cupcake gets me every time!
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
Fitting everything in. There is so much that teachers are students are expected to do and that can be a real challenge.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
Across schools, our faculty and staff do so much to support each other, our students, and families and I am so proud of the community that we are. I am also always wowed by the skill and dedication I see in my colleagues every day.