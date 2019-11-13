Emma Gauding, Social Studies Teacher at Colchester High SchoolWhen did you realize you wanted to teach?
When I was applying to colleges, I was torn between teaching and physical therapy. I was accepted into UVM’s 3 + 3 Physical Therapy program (I would finish my undergrad in three years and then earn my doctorate in another three years), so I decided to pursue this avenue. However, during the second semester of my freshman year of college, I realized this was not the right path for me. I was doing a lot of substitute teaching at a local middle school and really enjoyed this experience, so I decided to switch my major to secondary education with a concentration in broad field social studies. I am VERY happy I made that decision.
I love dogs, especially my rescue, Reggie, so I think I would run a dog rescue.
Forming lasting relationships with my students is my favorite aspect of teaching. There is nothing better than getting an email from a former student or having former students stop into my classroom for a visit.
A change I would like to see is already happening. Every year there is more emphasis on learning and less emphasis on grades. I hope this trend continues.
As many of my students know, I love the Harry Potter series. My favorite is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. I even bought the Marauder’s Map Vans when they came out last June.
Almost every person in my family is somehow involved in education. My sister is a kindergarten teacher in southern Vermont. My mom, dad, and brother all work in the South Burlington School District. I have two cousins who teach elementary school. Both my paternal grandparents were also teachers.
I love homemade macaroni and cheese, especially my mom’s.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
Being a class advisor and also having students as classroom aids has helped me form important connections with my students.
There are so many great “extras” to get involved in (Professional Development Committee, Wellness, Grade Level Advising, etc.) that it is sometimes hard to find a healthy balance.
I probably know the lyrics to any song by Grace Potter/Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.
The social media video app, Tik Tok, really baffles me. I hear students referencing Tik Tok on a regular basis, but I am completely lost about what it is.
The Colchester School District is one of the most caring communities I have had the pleasure to be a part of and I am beyond lucky that I get to work for this district.