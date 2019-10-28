When did you realize you wanted to teach?
It seems like teaching found me. Senior year of high school left us without a Band/Chorus teacher. Rather than going to my assigned study hall, I went to the assistant principal, demanding we continue rehearsing and working towards our concert, (I was perhaps a little overdramatic in the moment). I stepped in to run choral rehearsals, and another senior led band. With limited support, we held a well-attended and incredibly successful student-led concert. I remember feeling it down in my bones during that concert that teaching music was what I was supposed to be doing.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I would absolutely be running a bed and breakfast.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I have two: 1) Seeing the invisible light bulb go off over student’s heads when they understand a new concept and apply it on their own, or explain it to someone else. 2) It’s been ten years, but I still love hearing students get excited about a favorite piece in Band, or seeing pride in students when they know they’ve made progress on a piece.
What is your favorite book?
“1984,” by George Orwell—it started my love for dystopian novels.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
It’s not a surprise anymore, but I keep a decent-sized flock of chickens and ducks in my backyard. It started out as four chickens, and now we have 18 chickens and 6 ducks... but it’s only a problem if you admit it, right?
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I want to say it’s something fancy, elegant, or decadent, but it’s potato chips.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
This is a trick question, right? There are so many, but my ‘claim to fame’ when I was younger was that I had every lyric (including harmony and back up) to the Broadway musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” memorized (and still do).
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
VSCO girls. I wore scrunchies in the 90s and no one made a big deal about them!
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I went here! I am incredibly proud and honored to be part of the school district that gave me my education.