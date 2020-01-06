Deb Hamlin, Speech & Language Pathologist at Malletts Bay School (MBS)When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I started college at University of Vermont (UVM) as a biology major and switched to the Communication Science and Disorder program as a junior. It was during my internship that I decided I wanted to be a speech/language pathologist in a school district.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I would have liked to have been a stay-at-home mom.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I love working with kids and learning from them everyday!
What is your favorite book?
The Lorax by Dr. Suess, because I believe we can all make a difference in the world.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
My students would be surprised to know that my whole family, (my four kids, my husband and I,) all went to Malletts Bay School.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Chocolate mousse!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
It always makes me smile when one of my students is going past my office and stops in to ask, “Do I get to see you today?”
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
All of the paperwork that goes along with special education.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
My kids would tell you that even though I think I know the lyrics to a lot of songs, I don’t ACTUALLY know the lyrics to any song!
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
As a lifelong Colchester resident, I’m proud to work in this wonderful town because this school district really thinks about what’s best for kids!