Dawn Schroeder, third grade teacher at Malletts Bay School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I realized I wanted to be a teacher during high school. I took a child development class and worked in our school’s daycare center. I loved planning activities and reading with the kids. It was a highlight of high school and motivated me to pursue a degree in Early/Elementary Education and Psychology.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I really can’t imagine not teaching but if I had to pick, I would like to travel the world. I would love taking groups of people on tours to explore different countries and learn about their cultures, traditions and the people that live there.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
My favorite aspect of teaching is making genuine connections with my students. I enjoy getting to know each of them as individuals and helping them find what they love most about school. I love to challenge them to be their best selves and really make a difference!
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I wish that schools were funded equally so that every child has the same access to a high-quality education. Our students should be a priority for all!
What is your favorite book?
It’s so hard to choose! I really enjoy reading Wonder by R. J. Palacio to my students and Roald Dahl is my favorite children’s author.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you?
I love to see live music and spend a lot of my free time traveling to see my favorite bands. I’ve seen over 120 Phish shows and probably more than 500 live concerts altogether.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
If I could have anything in the world it would be my Gram’s homemade mac & cheese or her famous cheesecake.
Describe a moment when you really connected with the student.
There have been so many [moments] over the years that it’s hard to pick. My favorite connections are when kids feel supported and loved and they come back through middle school, high school and beyond to share all of their accomplishments. There is nothing better than this!
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
I feel like time and large class sizes are really a challenge. It never feels like there’s enough time to do all that I want to do for my students. It’s awful to feel like you haven’t been able to give them enough of yourself. Smaller class sizes really allow me to do more with each of my students.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
"Three Little Birds," by Bob Marley.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Some of the Fortnite dances really baffle me. I just don’t get them.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester school district?
Everything! I’ve really enjoyed my 23 years here in Colchester. I love being a part of the Colchester community. It’s an amazing group of dedicated teachers, staff and administrators who are here to support our incredible kids and families. I can’t imagine working anywhere else!