Colleen Collins, second grade teacher at Union Memorial School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I realized that I wanted to be a teacher pretty early in life. I come from a family of educators so it was a natural fit! I have always had an easy time connecting to younger children so being an elementary teacher was a better fit for me than teaching the upper grades. Teaching second grade is so much fun!
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I would love to open up my own children’s bookstore!
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I work really hard to foster a caring community atmosphere within my classroom so I love when each student feels included and they feel secure enough to start taking academic risks. When a student realizes they finally understand a concept, it is so fun to see their confidence soar! It is also incredibly heartwarming when students are supportive and caring when their classmates are sad or going through a tough time.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would love to add more time to my day for more hands-on creative learning. I would love to have my students outside learning in nature, or completing an art project, or working with a team to complete a task. Not only would this increase happiness and social skills, but it would also provide some levity in a very structured jam-packed day.
What is your favorite book?
Oh, this is a tough question! I love reading, I don’t know if I can narrow it down to one book. My favorite children’s book series is Harry Potter. I have never been a huge fan of science fiction/fantasy, but this book hooked me from the first chapter. J.K.Rowling created such a fun magical world that it’s easy to get lost in it.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I don’t like big crowds.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
There is nothing better than a fresh baked oatmeal chocolate chip cookie!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
I work really hard to teach “Growth Mindset” to my students. Growth mindset is when students use perseverance on a tough task and even if they don't figure it out, it has made their brain stronger for the next time that they try. After a particularly tough math lesson, one of my students looked at me with the biggest grin and said, “Well, I tried! I didn’t give up and my brain feels stronger!” It’s those moments that make me smile and know that I am on the right track.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
It is very difficult to balance being a mom and a teacher; there never seems to be enough time to do both really well. (But I try my hardest!)
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
I can sing almost all of Billy Joel’s songs!
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Most of my students love to play video games when they get home. I’m not against technology, but I think many kids spend too much time alone playing online games, when they should be outside playing with friends and family.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
Colchester is such a supportive and caring community. I feel so blessed to work in this district with the most amazing staff that I’m happy to also call my friends!