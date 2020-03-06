Cindy Barnes, Library Assistant at Colchester High School (CHS)
What’s your favorite aspect of your position?
Every day is filled with great books, engaging and challenging students, endless questions and a great staff. Every day is different but filled with conversation and the opportunity to help somebody. I also get to be very creative! What’s not to love?
If you weren’t in your current position, what would you do instead?
I came to school work later in my life so this is my “now I know what I want to be when I grow up” job. I have had a long career in newspaper advertising and marketing, and shorter careers in publishing and conflict-resolution. I am very interested in mindfulness and the healing arts so I’d probably be doing something in that area. There’s always time to learn something new!
Who inspires you and why? (musician, artist, politician, historical figure, family member, etc.)
I’m always inspired by people who have taken the opportunity to change. I admire their introspection, their ability to face what might scare them and their willingness to explore the unknown.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I’d love to erase the equation that test results absolutely equates to success or failure. We test students from too young an age and too frequently. And the use of those test results as a tool to judge teachers, students, and school success misses the point of education—to foster an endless love of learning and develop critical thinking skills.
What is your favorite book?
Crazy question for someone who works in a library! As a kid I loved Nancy Drew. I had a tough but amazing English teacher in high school who walked us through A Tale of Cities as a class and I’ve reread that at least twice. The Fountainhead (Ayn Rand) made a huge impression on me too. Mary Karr’s Lit was my entree into my favorite genre, memoir. Hearing other people’s life stories is endlessly fascinating.
What would students in your school be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
Maybe that I am an avid F1 racing fan or that I took tap classes 4 years ago? One of my first jobs was picking lobster and I’m really good at it.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I love really good homemade macaroni and cheese especially if it’s made with blue cheese. My really secret guilty pleasure is eating Cool-Whip straight from the container!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
Last year, I became close to a student who struggled with reading. As we worked together to find a book that he not only liked but that suited him and his assignment, we found common ground. We worked together all year long up to and including his Senior Seminar project. He trusted me with his struggles and shared his victories. When he graduated, he wrote me a letter describing the impact of our work together. It’s a letter I treasure. The joy of working in the library is that I get to work with students outside of the classroom structure. We can chat about anything they want—school, home, stress, victories. I get to encourage and listen all day, every day.
What are you passionate about?
In school, I love creating visual displays and events. If I can make books or ideas more dimensional and accessible using images, color and texture, I’m having a good day. I do a Halloween pop-up every year at CHS. I try to transform the library into a living book. I suspect I have much more fun with that than the kids or teachers do! I just hope that students see that books are something more than words on pages that have to be studied. Give me a hot glue gun, glitter, and colored paper and let me loose!
In my private life, I am passionate about travel (I’ll go almost anywhere I haven’t already been). My friends and family, especially my son, and I love to cook and bake.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
"The Persecution and Restoration of Dean Moriarty," by Aztec Two-Step. The song is named for a character in Jack Kerouac’s novel On The Road and the name of the group singing it comes from a poem by beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Finding the song in high school led to a life-long obsession with the Beat Generation.
What current trends among students are baffling to you and why?
Wearing shorts all year long and Snapchat. Wearing shorts in the dead of winter just amazes me. Makes me shiver just thinking about it. Snapchat baffles me. Why go to the effort to take pictures (often endless selfies) only to have them disappear in 24 hours? So much time and energy.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
It is so easy to criticize a school from the outside. But I get to work with the teachers and staff at CHS, I get to experience the care and concern for our students and each other, the amount of training around excellence and compassion that happens year-round, and the wonderful senses of humor that smooth the challenges. I am always proud to say that I work with CHS.