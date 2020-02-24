Ashley Goodrum, Preschool Special Education Teacher at Malletts Bay School
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
It has been more of a process than a particular moment. I have worked with young children in a variety of settings for many years. I also taught life and community skills with adults for quite some time. I began working in the public school setting six years ago, and I really enjoy working with preschoolers and their families as they start their school experiences and build social and foundational skills.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I think I would be a travel writer.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
The children amaze me, make me proud, and make me laugh every day.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I think we need to work toward better equity in our school systems nationwide.
What is your favorite book?
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you?
I can sing the alphabet backwards.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Pizza
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
On the second day of school, at circle time, a student reached out and took my hand and said, “I’m having such a good time at school already!” Made my whole week.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
Handling big behaviors can be challenging, especially when it impacts personal safety.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
It blows my mind how adept young children are at using iPads, phones, and other devices.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
The sense of community I feel here and knowing that my colleagues share a genuine love and caring for our students.