The Planned Parenthood of Northern New England offices reportedly received a suspicious package in the mail, according to the Colchester Police Department (CPD).
On Oct. 28, at around 4 p.m., CPD received a complaint from personnel at the Planned Parenthood offices located in Colchester. After examining the package, police determined that the contents could not be identified and evacuated staff as a precaution.
CPD contacted the Vt. Hazardous Material Response Team and State Police to assist with the investigation. When the Hazardous Material Response Team arrive, they examined the package and concluded that the contents were inert.
The package and its contents were seized by the CPD, and the incident is still under investigation.