In the same month as they opened their doors, the Green Mountain Surgery Center (GMSC) in Colchester appealed an order limiting their certificate of need. On the surface of the conflict? Cataracts, or rather, the lack thereof. But there’s more to it than meets the eye.
At a hearing in July 2019, the Green Mountain Care Board limited the ambulatory surgery center’s certificate of need to six and a half specialties in an effort to decrease competition between similar healthcare facilities. The “half” of a specialty includes retina but not cataract surgery, partly because the state’s only other independent surgicenter, the Vermont Eye Surgery and Laser Center, specializes in cataract surgery. According to the board, the duplicated services could negatively impact Vermont Eye Surgery and drive up overall costs. Alternatively, the ruling could also keep healthcare costs high, lengthen wait times and hurt the new center’s future.
“It was a surprise to us,” said GMSC Manager, Amy Cooper, about the board’s decision. According to Cooper, limiting the center’s certificate of need wouldn’t put them out of business but could complicate their future. “We’re not going to disappear but it does hurt our chance of adding future specialties.”
At the hearing, the board clarified that despite the center’s multi-specialty license, they would only be allowed to practice general surgery, orthopedics, pain management, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology and half of ophthalmology.
“Looking to the future we would like to have podiatrists, dentists, urologists,” explained Cooper. If GMSC does not win their appeal, the center would have to reapply for a new certificate of need every time they sought to add a specialty other than the allotted six and a half. “Honestly, the process is so costly and time-consuming that [the center] likely wouldn’t do it,” she said.
GMSC opened in Colchester last summer as the first multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center in Vermont, and only the second independent outpatient surgery center in the state after Vermont Eye Surgery.
Ambulatory surgery centers occupy a niche between large hospitals and physician’s offices, offering non-emergent outpatient services that don’t require a lengthy hospital stay.
“Ambulatory surgery center is a lot more efficient than hospitals,” said Cooper. “Emergent cases throw a wrench in scheduled appointments,” for hospitals, she said. According to Cooper, surgicenter physicians can see more patients in one day and wait times are more reasonable because they don’t take emergent cases. “It seems silly to have the equipment and space but not be able to access services that are most needed,” she said.
Cooper further suggested that the basis of certificate of need laws, which allow the Green Mountain care Board to supervise healthcare facilities like GMSC, are being called into question. “It’s very controversial on both sides,” she said, in terms of politics. “The theory behind it is being questioned. There’s a growing consensus that [certificate of need laws] needs to be looked at again.”
By 1982, all states were required by a federal mandate to have a certificate of need law, yet the requirement was repealed five years later. Since then, 12 states have fully repealed their certificate of need laws, three do not officially require one but operate under similar programs, and 35 have some variation of the law.
The Green Mountain Care Board describes the Vermont certificate of need process as “intended to prevent unnecessary duplication of health care [sic] facilities and services, guide their establishment in order to best serve public needs, promote cost containment, and ensure the provision and equitable allocation of high quality health care services and resources to all Vermonters.”
While the underlying purpose of a certificate of need claims to keep healthcare costs low by cutting down on duplicative services, Cooper argued that prices remain high due to a lack of competition.
“There is a cost crisis in health care; that’s a big reason why we opened,” she said. “We’re arguing that people don’t have enough access right now and health problems arise as a result.”
While these surgicenters have boomed since the 1980s, with over 5,300 centers across the country since 2008, Vermont has been slow to catch on.
In 2018, Vermont legislators proposed a bill that would have increased regulation of ambulatory surgery centers, adding a combination of fees and a large provider tax that the centers argued created an undue burden. After loud pushback from the surgicenters, legislators passed a bill in 2019 requiring ambulatory surgery centers to hold a license and be managed by a medical director who is also a physician—sans mention of a provider tax.
Part of the confusion on how to regulate ambulatory surgery centers, Cooper said, was due to their position between a hospital and physician’s office. Surgicenters provide surgeries but don’t need the same level of equipment or staff as a hospital, but they provide slightly more care than a physician’s office.
The Green Mountain Care Board holds firm on their position that they are within their rights to restrict the center’s ophthalmology procedures because they are already available at the Eye Surgery Center, according to the defendant’s response brief.
The board argued in their brief that while certificate of need programs differ from state to state, “every state’s program aims to contain health care costs by allocating CONs [sic] based on community ‘need’ rather than consumer demand.”
They stated that in GMSC’s application, the center “repeatedly described the project’s initial scope of services as limited to the five identified specialties,” although they noted that the center expected “strong demand” for other specialties once the center was up and running. According to the brief, the center “never indicated that hosting procedures within these specialties—much less ophthalmology—would be part of the project’s initial scope of service.”
Since the center allegedly relied on the five identified specialties to demonstrate to meet requirements of the state’s certificate of need law, the board holds that the center should have to reapply for a certificate of need when adding future specialties.