The select board has been working to grow Colchester as a recreation destination ,I can’t think of a better way to promote our community and encourage smart growth than by adding a strong , no-nonsense business leader like Stacey Mercure.I will be voting for Stacey Mercure next week , on Town Meeting Day.She’s a business owner,an activist for health and fitness, and a dedicated Colchester resident who has volunteered hundreds of hours for many causes.Stacey doesn’t view the select board as a steppingstone,but rather a way to give back to the community she loves.I am excited to cast my ballot for Stacey Mercure, She will be both a needed and welcome addition to the Colchester Selectboard.
Representative Pat Brennan