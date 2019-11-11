Oh, the thinks you can think, when you think about the Colchester High School (CHS) production of Seussical: the Musical. Premiering on Nov. 14, this year’s fall musical breathes life into Dr. Seuss’ iconic characters, such as the Cat in the hat, Horton the elephant and the Whos down in Who-ville.
The show is directed and choreographed by Owen Leavey, a newbie to CHS productions, but a veteran of the stage. He described the show as “a brilliant combo of the key aspects of Dr. Seuss’ work packed into one coherent storyline.”
The Cat in the hat narrates the story, jumping into the Jungle of Nool to follow Horton the elephant on his “journey to protect a very small universe of people from the crazy things in this world,” said Leavey.
“It’s truly about standing up for what you believe in,” he said. “Every life is important—no matter how small.”
The cast is led by Graham Bertoni as the Cat in the Hat, Blayne Fitzgerald as Mayzie La Bird, Nora Tetrick as Gertrude McFuzz and Bodey Towle as Horton the elephant, with Christian Pickwell by Leavey’s side as Music Director.
Towle usually plays drums in the orchestra pit during musicals, but this show he takes the stage as Horton. Leavey described Towle as “six foot three and kind-hearted”—the perfect person to embody Dr. Seuss’ famous elephant.
The production crew is entirely student-led, with sets designed and decorated by the CHS AP Art class. Some of the bigger props and set pieces were built by parents, including a six by six foot rolling staircase complete with a nest and giant egg on top. “I am astounded by the amount of support and volunteering that went into this production,” said Leavey.