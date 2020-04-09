On Monday, students in the Colchester School District (CSD) began learning from home using what the district has dubbed Weekly Work Menus—one aspect of their version of the state-mandated continuous education plan in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This has been an enormous undertaking," said CSD Director of Curriculum Gwen Carmolli who has taken the lead on creating the district continuity of learning plan during a remote school board meeting on April 7. "I want to give a huge shoutout to everyone involved; they've done an amazing job getting this ready."
For the first week following Governor Phil Scott's order closing schools the goal was to maintain learning and avoid skill regression. On March 26, Scott extended his order for schools to remain dismissed until the end of the school year and directed districts to establish distance learning plans by April 13.
Carmolli noted communication and accessibility have been integral to plan creation, both between school staff members, and between teachers and students.
"Back and forth communication to make sure [the students] are well and staying on top of their learning," she said. "All learning plans are built with those pieces in mind."
Colchester Middle School (CMS) students are using what the district has dubbed Weekly Menus and Colchester High School (CHS) students are using Weekly Work Menus.
Most of the learning plans are asynchronous. This means that students and teachers will not be working online at the same time for a class session. Teacher office hours, support services and routine communication with students will be more synchronous, to create a combination of schedule flexibility and consistency.
Plans are being distributed to families via email, Google Classroom, school websites and other online platforms. In some cases, families have requested paper copies of learning plans as well.
According to the CHS newsletter, The Laker View, for March 30-April 3, the work students complete in their Weekly Work Menus will be part of their grade for the fourth quarter. Each menu contains tasks to be finished by week's end, the approximate time each task should take and if and how the task will be graded.
To assure access to learning plans and a steady communication line, the district has deployed technology devices to families in need.
For the last four years, the district has increasingly supplied classrooms with technology such as tablets, Chromebooks and laptops. The ratio of students to devices in grades six to 12 is one to one, and high school students were allowed to bring their laptops home while school was in session. The ratio of students to devices at Malletts Bay School which hosts third through fifth grade is two to one.
Since school closures, the district sent out a survey to families to see who needed devices, reallocating, cleaning and distributing as needed.
To Carmolli's knowledge, almost all families have connected with the district via the survey and school social workers have helped to reach out as well.
"Within a day we started getting the cutest notes from students; they're so happy to hear from their teachers, so happy to see them. It's been really fun to see that," said Carmolli. "As stressful as this is, getting it all online and connected has been really helpful."
Privacy concerns, a growing side-effect of remote learning, are also being considered in the continuous education plan, according to Superintendent Amy Minor. These concerns include everything from facilitating student group chats to recording video conferences.
On the teacher side of things, Colchester High School Principal Heather Baron briefed the board on what teachers are working on to continue learning. According to Baron, remote school is filled with a lot of the same daily tasks as in-person school. She said many teachers are collaborating—especially those teaching similar subjects—to work through what the end of the year will look like, what assessment looks like and what is on students' Weekly Work Menus.
"Our teachers are doing lots of work to figure out how to deliver instruction and learning online without the most important component—being with them," said Baron. "But we find the bright spots."
School board member Lindsey Cox asked how CMS and CHS students are connecting with teachers, considering the strain of remote work. "Things can fall through in high school when there isn't one adult keeping up with a student," she said.
Michele Cote, Principal at CMS, explained that prior to school closures, students checked in with a teacher advisor every morning and at the end of the day as part of the teacher advisory system. "We're using that same structure now," said Cote.
At the high school, Baron said kids are connecting with teachers weekly and counselors have been reaching out to cohorts of students as well. In addition, social workers and case managers have connected with families.
School board member Nick noted his appreciation as a board member and a district parent. "Thank you from my family for all of the communication from teachers, principals and staff," he said. "Our kids are not having as much fun as they would in the classroom but they are having a blast. Everything you're doing is truly unbelievable."
Visit the CSD website for the latest updates regarding COVID-19.