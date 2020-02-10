Saint Michael’s College men’s lacrosse senior Will Moriarty (Ashland, Mass./Catholic Memorial) was recently selected an Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America, while head coach Alex Smith joined the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Rules Committee this past fall.
In a breakout junior year, Moriarty led Division II in caused turnovers (45) and caused turnovers per game (3.0) from his spot on defense, adding 39 ground balls. He set a school record in caused turnovers while landing New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-New England and Northeast-10 Conference All-Conference laurels for his on-field play, and Google Cloud Academic All-District thanks to his prowess as both a student and an athlete. Moriarty enters the 2020 season tied with Neil Kelly ‘13 for second in program history in career caused turnovers (70), seven away from Luke Solms ‘15 for first.
Moriarty was one of nine defenders picked as Preseason All-America in Inside Lacrosse’s Face-Off Yearbook in January, five of which hail from the NE10. The second-year captain was one of three slotted on the third team. In all, 12 NE10 players earned Preseason All-America
Smith joined the rules committee during the 2019-20 school year as the only Division II representative in the seven-person committee, which is comprised of coaches and athletic directors from all three divisions. During his four-year term, the committee will propose and vote on new rules for all levels of NCAA lacrosse. Smith joins men’s soccer head coach Wade Jean as a Saint Michael’s representative on an NCAA rules committee, with Jean on the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee as the East Region’s representative.
Men’s lacrosse begins its 2020 season at The College of Saint Rose on Feb. 29 for the first of 10 NE10 contests this spring.