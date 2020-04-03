Colchester is lucky to have 14 miles of bike paths, 32 miles of sidewalks and eight parks where folks can escape their homes and families for a bit and go outside—while practicing social distancing, of course.
Here are some tips from the Colchester Parks and Recreation department on how to recreate locally and stay safe outdoors during this public health emergency:
Recreate locally: walk on your street or a local wood lot as opposed to hopping in the car to visit a favorite spot. If you must drive someplace, please limit the distance from home to 10 miles, and only drive with members of your household. You can find information on local spots on colchestervt.gov and http://www.Trailfinder.info
Minimize risk to others: Go out only if you’re feeling healthy, have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and/or have not recently traveled from a location with a CDC-issued travel advisory.
Engage in low-risk activities: Now is not the time to try something extreme and end up in the hospital, taxing an already overburdened healthcare system.
Don’t crowd: Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting, including the outdoors. Outdoor crowding isn’t any better than indoor crowding. Just because you’re outside doesn’t mean it’s safe unless you are continuing to practice appropriate social distancing and good personal hygiene; avoid touching your face until you can wash your hands. This includes finding an alternative place to recreate if the area you choose is already crowded.
Practice good hygiene: Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If those aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, picnic tables and playground equipment.
Please leash your dog! They are members of your household and need to keep their social distance as well (most standard leashes are six feet in length).
Explore more recreation opportunities: You can keep up to date on fishing and hunting opportunities through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website or Facebook page, and you can purchase hunting or fishing licenses online. You can also join the Vermont State Parks Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge, which provides additional ideas for outdoor activities and is a great way for kids to learn about their environment.