The Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering September 2019. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for September was 2.2 percent. This reflects an increase of one-tenth of one- percentage point from the revised August rate.
“While this month’s report shows a slight increase in the unemployment rate, it is important to note that the data provided is preliminary and likely to be adjusted over time as more detailed information becomes available,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Even with this increase, Vermont’s rate remains one of the lowest in the country, making it hard for businesses to fill vacant positions with skilled talent.”
The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased to 2.2 percent in September. For comparison, the U.S. rate in the same month was 3.5 percent, a decrease of two tenths of one percentage point from the August estimate, but still over one percentage point higher than Vermont.
The seasonally-adjusted Vermont data for September show the state civilian labor force decreased by 1,243 from the prior month’s revised estimate. According to the press release, the number of employed persons decreased by 1,413 and the number of unemployed persons increased by 170. The changes to the labor force, the number of employed persons, and the unemployment rate were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series.
The September unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.8 percent in White River Junction to 3.4 percent in Derby (note: local labor market area unemployment rates are not seasonally-adjusted). For comparison, the September unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 2.2 percent which was unchanged from the revised unadjusted August level and a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from a year ago.