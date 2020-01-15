The Champlain Basin Education Initiative is hosting a free International Year of the Salmon Workshop for K-12 teachers on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Grand Isle, Vermont.
Teachers will work with a fisheries biologist to learn about salmon life cycle, habitat needs, and restoration efforts in the Champlain watershed, with a Trout Unlimited angler to learn about Salmon and Trout in the classroom programs, and have a chance to dissect fish as well. The history of salmon and their importance as a food source to early inhabitants of the Champlain Valley will also be featured.
Teachers will join staff from the Lake Champlain Basin Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Lake Champlain Sea Grant and Trout Unlimited as they explore salmon topics. Educators will walk away with new activities and resources related to fish and salmon to better engage students and immerse them in cool science and local history.
Educators may pre-register for this free workshop by contacting Colleen Hickey at the Lake Champlain Basin Program at chickey@lcbp.org or by calling the Champlain Basin Program, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458 or call (802) 372-3213.