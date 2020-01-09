Governor Phil Scott shone a light on middle schooler Justin Sears of Colchester who raised money over the holidays to pay his school's lunch debt, during the state of the state address on Jan. 9.
The governor pointed to Sears and other notable residents as the reason Vermont's communities are so strong.
"Justin Sears from Colchester, who wanted to do something nice for the kids at his school this holiday season and raised over $1,000 to buy his classmates’ lunch," said Scott at the statehouse.
Sears began a Gofundme page in December with help from his family in the hopes of raising money for the Malletts Bay School (MBS) lunch program. According to the fundraiser page, Sears decided to skip a few presents and donate money to his classmates instead.
Their goal was to raise $600 to cover the school's lunch debt—they ended up raising over $1,000.
"These people and thousands more—those we hear about and those we don’t—remind us that we are all part of something bigger, and that it’s in our pursuit of purpose and in service to others that we find the best of ourselves, our communities, our state and our nation," said Scott. "So, even as we face major challenges, these Vermonters show that in the hands of our people, doing all they can every day, the state of the state is strong."