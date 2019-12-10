Jeannie Perkins, Speech Paraeducator at Union Memorial School
What is your favorite aspect of your position?
The thing I like most about my job is the interaction I have with my students. I love helping them be comfortable and confident in their school experience.
If you weren’t in your current position, what would you do instead?
My dream job would be to work with my husband and offer mentored children a chance to experience growing vegetables and caring for farm animals.
Who inspires you and why? (Could be a musician, artist, politician, historical figure, family member, etc...)
This is an easy one! My daughter Justine is my hero and inspiration. She never shies away from a challenge and she challenges me to question the status quo.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I’m inspired every day by the teachers and staff I work with; they are truly amazing. In a perfect world all students across this country would receive an education appropriate to their individual needs as I see happening here at UMS.
What would students in your school be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I’m a beekeeper!
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
When summer comes, I’m often seen eating a maple creemee at Allenholm Farm.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
It’s important for me to connect with each student. The connection we build helps them to enjoy coming to speech and helps them make progress. One of my students had to speak at a school assembly. When he was finished I could see on his face that he understood how well he did. Moments like that remind me of what we achieve together.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
I have to confess, I probably know all the words to Carole King’s, “Tapestry,” album.
What current trends among students are baffling to you and why?
Not so much baffling, but a current trend that troubles me is that students spend much of their time at home playing video games. We live in a different time from when I grew up. Back then you could play outdoors with friends for hours.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
Our schools are filled with teachers and staff that inspire me every day by their dedication and commitment to the children of Colchester. I’m proud to be among them.