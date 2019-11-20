What is your favorite aspect of your position?
The variety! I’m not just doing the same thing day in and out. My position is very much customer service based between working with employees, students, families, and even the greater Colchester Community. I can be working on getting all the cap/gown orders for seniors one day, scheduling dance studios in the Performing Arts Center another day, then working on an art project for a faculty meeting the next!
If you weren’t in your current position, what would you do instead?
In reality, I’d be teaching yoga and selling my art. However, my dream job is to be a full-time mermaid (because why not?).
Who inspires you and why?
Female activists that are taking a stand in our society for women’s rights, equality, basic human rights, and our environment. Including people such as Jameela Jamil and Autumn Peltier. I think it’s really important to stand for what you believe in, especially if it’s for the wellbeing of yourself and others.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
Bringing more mindfulness into the classroom. I think it’s important for students, especially with today’s pressures and stress to learn how to handle it in a healthy way.
What is your favorite book?
I’m an avid reader, so this is a difficult question. At the moment I’m really loving the series by Leigh Bardugo that takes place in the “Grisha-Verse”.
What would students in your school be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I learned Arabic in college. Like most who learn a new language I feel I have lost most of it over time, but I’d like to relearn.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
I could eat mac & cheese for days!
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
My position doesn’t always have the most interaction with kids because I’m not in the classroom, but I’ve become more involved in other ways such as keeping score at athletic games, participating in the CHS Book Club, taking on the role of Variety Night Class Adviser, and even making guest teaching appearances in PE to do a short introduction to yoga for students. Between these outlets, I’ve gotten to know a good number of our students.
What are you passionate about?
My dog! Moche is my child and I treat him like he is a human. He has even attended CHS games with me and helped me keep score :)
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
All the songs from the Disney movie Hercules.
What current trends among students are baffling to you and why?
VSCO girl and other newer online memes. I’m not hip and in with the lingo.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
The people that I work with really care about these kids. You may not always see it from the outside, but being here day in and out you get to see the time and energy they put into making this a safe and welcoming place where students want to be.