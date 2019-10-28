Saint Michael’s College was one of 32 institutions that recently earned a Division II Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence, due to its academic success of its student-athletes.
The accolade recognizes athletic departments boasting a four-year Academic Success Rate (ASR) of 90 percent or better, as the College was lauded for the ninth time in as many years that the award has been disbursed.
Saint Michael’s graduated 97 percent of its student-athletes during the most recent four-year period for which the NCAA accounted, which was good for third nationally among more than 300 Division II institutions. For the 12th straight four-year cycle, Saint Michael’s had at least a 97 percent graduation rate, significantly higher than this year’s national average of 73 percent. Seventeen of the College’s 21 programs had a 100 percent ASR for this four-year span of student-athletes.
The College trailed only Northeast-10 Conference counterpart Bentley University (99%) and Thomas Jefferson (Pa.) University (98%) for the national lead in ASR. In all, five NE10 institutions were recognized, as the league tied for the Division II lead in number of members qualifying for the accolade, doing no worse than tying for the national lead for the seventh straight year. The Division II Academic Requirements Committee established the Division II Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence in spring 2012 to recognize programs achieving long-term academic success.