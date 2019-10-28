Men’s Soccer (3-7-2, 0-6-2) Falls to Two NE10 Opponents
The Saint Michael’s College men’s soccer team finished the week of Oct. 14 0-2 against two Northeast-10 Conference opponents, falling to regionally-ranked Franklin Pierce University, 4-0, on Tuesday and the University of New Haven, 3-2, on Saturday in overtime. The Ravens were fifth in last week’s United Soccer Coaches East Region poll.
Redshirt junior Leland Gazo (Colchester, Vt./Rice Memorial/Bradley) made eight saves in 81:37 against Franklin Pierce. First-year Tommy Coil (Toledo, Ohio/Ottawa Hills) came in for 8:23 of relief.
In the New Haven game, senior Jake Bannon (Clifton, Va./Paul VI Catholic) and sophomore Kyle Brady (Needham, Mass./Worcester Academy) recorded the goals for the Purple Knights. Gazo had three saves in 35 minutes and Coil made two saves in 59:13 of relief.