Saint Michael's College (SMC) announced they will postpone commencement for graduating seniors, following Governor Phil Scott's order Thursday mandating Vermont schools to remain dismissed through the end of the school year.
"Understandably, this is sad news, especially for our beloved seniors. We fully understand your desire to return to campus, and we strongly wish that that were possible," SMC President Lorraine Sterritt said in a statement. In addition to postponing commencement, classes will remain online until the end of the school year.
The college announced on March 11 that all campus-related events were canceled and classes would move to online instruction until at least April 13 and beginning on March 25, after students returned from spring break.
"Seniors, we have heard you, and we have read your messages about postponing commencement," said Sterritt in the statement. "We are heartsick that it has become necessary to make this decision, and we fully understand your disappointment. You have worked so hard, and you have made so many friends at Saint Michael’s."
Degrees will still be conferred on May 10 as originally planned and diplomas will be mailed to students.
The Office of Student Life plans to send a schedule to students and families regarding retrieval of belongings left behind on campus. According to the statement, student pickups will be staggered over the coming months to ensure health and safety standards and to practice social distancing.
"We will preserve as much as possible of the celebration that recognizes your accomplishments and honors the class of 2020 for another date, ideally in-person," Sterritt said. "For many of us, commencement is our favorite day of the year, and we very much look forward to celebrating it with you."