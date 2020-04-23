Six Saint Michael's College (SMC) Athletics programs had robust spring schedules cut short this year, with four amid their traditional competitive season. Two had yet to even play a game. We will take a look at each in an attempt to fully honor the achievements of those student-athletes affected, with a special focus on each team's senior class.
Senior Salute
Bailey Carter, Ralph Grillone III, Aidan Maron, Will Moriarty and Justin Richmond formed the nucleus of a small veteran corps this past spring, with eight upperclassmen leading a team with 16 newcomers.
Moriarty is the most decorated senior, having earned Inside Lacrosse All-America this spring after landing New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-New England and Northeast-10 Conference All-Conference as a junior. The two-time captain led NCAA Division II in caused turnovers (45) and per-game average (3.0) from his spot on defense in 2019 before tying for third in average (2.7) during the abbreviated 2020 season. The third All-America pick in program history, Moriarty not only set a school record with those 45 caused turnovers last year, but broke the program's career mark in his final game this spring, registering 78 during his tenure.
The Purple Knights' No. 1 faceoff man since arriving on campus, Richmond set a school record for draw victories as a junior (143) en route to setting the program's career mark, which he extended to 366 this year. A captain this season, he was winning faceoffs at a 65.6 percent clip in 2020, good for 16th in Division II and second in the NE10. Richmond entered the year second in the league in career faceoff wins among active players.
Grillone scored 12 goals each of his first two seasons before breaking out for 35 his junior season, the most by a Purple Knight in six years. Behind five four-goal games, the attackman made a run at becoming the fourth player in program annals with 40 in a season. With six points in three contests this year, Grillone, also a captain, was at 89 career points, on the precipice of becoming the 23rd Purple Knight with 100 for a career.
Maron came to SMC as a long-stick midfielder before transitioning to a short-stick defensive midfield role, where he picked up a career-high 15 ground balls in 2019. The captain added five more ground balls in three games this spring, pushing his career figures to 33 ground balls and nine points. Also a short-stick defensive middie, Carter appeared in all 15 games as a junior, recording four ground balls and four caused turnovers to aid the Purple Knights' defensive efforts, with two of those caused turnovers coming against a Saint Anselm College team that was receiving votes toward the national poll.
"The Saint Michael's College men's lacrosse Class of 2020 is a special group, and I am grateful to have been able to coach them. Since I arrived on campus, they have been welcoming, enthusiastic, and passionate about the direction of our program. They truly epitomize what it means to be a student-athlete at Saint Mike's, and I'm proud of their accomplishments," Head Coach Alex Smith.
"While we didn't get the opportunity to see how this season would finish, it's safe to say that our program is on the rise in large measure due to their contributions. One of my favorite things about Saint Michael's College is the quality of person we attract here. I'll treasure my relationships with these five seniors for the rest of my life."
Season at a Glance
Despite nearly half of the roster being comprised of first-years (16 in all) during Smith's third year as head coach, the Purple Knights were incredibly close to beginning the year 3-0 prior to the suspension of the season. Instead, they lost a back-and-forth affair at The College of Saint Rose, 9-8, in overtime on Feb. 29 before falling by that same 9-8 count at Roberts Wesleyan (N.Y.) College one week later. Saint Michael's earned its first win by scoring nine of the final 11 goals to down Dominican (N.Y.) College, 12-6, on March 11 in what proved to be its final game.
While numerous key contributors were veterans of years past, the first-year class was lending a hand all over the field. Grillone had four goals and sophomore Kyle Hirshom already had a career-high four goals with 11 ground balls, but three rookies were the team's top scorers. Max Katavolos led the way in goals (8) and points (11), Drew Collins added five goals, three assists, 13 ground balls and four caused turnovers, while Arinze Nzeako had six goals.
Richmond totaled 14 ground balls while going 40-for-61 on draws, aided greatly by two regular wings: Junior midfielder Joseph Gerardi nabbed 12 ground balls, while first-year long-stick midfielder Brian Sardella contributed 10 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Sardella tied for 14th in Division II in caused turnovers per game (2.0), including tying for second among first-years.
Moriarty had nine ground balls and eight caused turnovers, with junior Patrick Murphy and first-year Evan Schindler also starting all three games as a defensive unit. Schindler totaled five ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Murphy tacked on two ground balls and a caused turnover. Thanks greatly to that trio and junior goalie Dominic Joy, the Purple Knights were seventh in Division II in caused turnovers per game (11.3) and ninth in scoring defense (8.0). Joy was 11th nationally in goals-against average (7.96) and 13th in save percentage (.600).
Bumper Crop
The 16-man first-year class also included Alex Chirgwin, who scooped three ground balls and potted his first goal at Dominican, and long-stick midfielder Benett Sackheim, who totaled two ground balls and a caused turnover through three games. Six other rookies made their college debuts this spring, as newcomers combined for 20 of the Purple Knights' 28 goals, seven of 12 assists, 45 of 115 ground balls, and 18 of 34 caused turnovers.
With 10 sophomores and three juniors also on the roster, the Purple and Gold is in position to have more than two dozen players with college experience on the 2021 squad.