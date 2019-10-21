As the weather cools and the leaves turn, Burnham Memorial Library is brimming with excitement! If you venture down to the youth area of the library on Friday mornings at around 10:30 a.m., be prepared for a mosh pit of babies enjoying songs, stories, rhymes, and crowd favorite: bubbles! Our weekly Baby Storytime draws a wide selection of babies—from newborns to older siblings who are walking, talking, and being excellent helpers and mentors for the younger set. School-aged children often jump in for the bubble portion of the program.
Down the hall in the recesses of our teen room, we’ve begun a new library club for teens: Booksplorers. Booksplorers meet every other Monday night to talk about books, library hacks, and general geekery. They had loads of fun last week, traipsing around the library to complete their scavenger hunt. Next time, they will have a fancy “book tasting” and will sample librarian selections from each of several genres before deciding on a book to read collectively. They’ll meet again every other Monday to continue their journey towards becoming library superusers. Scouts can also earn their Scouting Reading Badge by attending all six sessions.
Not all the fun happens in our youth area though. We have plenty of adult programs that both teach and entertain multiple days a week.
We have just wrapped up a successful three class collaboration with L.L. Bean. The past few Monday evenings, one of L.L. Bean’s instructors taught classes that covered a different set of outdoor skills, including Compass and Map Reading, Flycasting, and Birding with Binoculars. We hope to continue this collaboration in the spring.
Farm stands and mazes aren’t the only places where you can pick up a brightly colored pumpkin! We have an annual needle-felting pumpkin program at the library. On program days, our harvest table in the Burnham Room is covered with colorful wool fiber and all the necessary tools needed to make cute mini pumpkins to adorn your Thanksgiving table or give to a friend. Our needle-felting classes are for adults, but during one of our kids craft programs, we began to experiment with wet felting techniques.
Our younger patrons were equally creative and excited as they learned how to make colorful acorn garlands. Squishing soapy fleece = fun! If you missed it last year, join us in December when we will get into the spirit of the season as we make needle-felted holiday ornaments together.
Even with all the excitement, we still have lots of quiet areas for patrons to come in, relax with a book, or work on one of our giant jigsaw puzzles. We’ve set up a corner in the library with a puzzle for people of all ages to come in and complete. Our latest jigsaw puzzle is, “Cats and Dogs on Halloween,” and we hope many of you come in and work on it!