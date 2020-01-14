Adult Craft Programs
Is being more creative one of your New Year’s resolutions? Then the Burnham Memorial Library is the place for you. Recently, five artistic patrons gathered in the cozy Burnham Room to try Découpage for the first time. Everyone quickly got to work choosing colorful images to collage and at the end of the evening, five original artworks were completed. Journaling, knitting and needle felting are other ongoing activities that keep us occupied during the cold winter months and new crafters are always welcome to join in.
DnD for Teens
We’re resurrecting tabletop for teens at the library! Having successfully role-played a mob of bears intent on stealing the prized honey from HoneyCon2020, we’ve transformed into dwarves, elves, halflings, clerics, wizards and other magical folk to venture into the temple week after week and roll dice to complete the mission. New adventurers who are teens in grades six and up can join our campaign to purge the dank and spooky Temple of the Basilisk Cult of all evil monsters. We have dice, character sheets and plenty of enthusiastic and experienced dungeon players to help out.
Weekly Preschool Yoga
Our first Preschool Yoga class of 2020 was fun and adorable. An enthusiastic group of young children and their caregivers listened to stories and songs while stretching and relaxing with instructor Melissa Nutting. Melissa earned her Children’s Yoga Teacher Certification through the ChildLight Yoga Center.
We offer Preschool Yoga every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. No registration required—please just drop in!
FREE Tutoring with students from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Our amazing tutors are back for another semester of free tutoring for students in first grade and above.
The tutors can assist in any subject for students in grades 1-6 and can usually help out with those who need help in middle and high school. Trouble with algebra, calculus, geometry, or just need a chance for a little extra reading practice? Let us know what you need and we’ll see what we can do!
Tutoring begins the week of Jan. 13 and will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays. Call (802) 264-5660 to sign up or for more information.
LEGO Club
Need an easy way to unwind after a hard day at school? Join us every Thursday at 4 p.m. for LEGO Club. Rain, hail, sleet or snowpocalypse, we will be here ready to build with you. This group is very relaxed; it is simply an opportunity to free build with our thousands of bricks. If you want us to challenge you, let us know. We would love to see what you come up with. And yes, adults can of course join in the building fun with their kids!