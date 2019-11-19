The library website is getting a makeover! As we gear up for the change, things have been a bit confusing, and we apologize. But there are exciting new features to look forward to in just a few short weeks!
Did you know, you can log in to your library account from any internet connected device and put items on hold to pick up later? You can also request items the library may not yet own and renew items that you already have checked out. On our newly improved website, you can reach the log-in screen from a button on our main page. You will log-in with your library card number and your password—give us a quick call or email if you’re unsure what it is—and you’re in!
You will still be able to access all of our online resources, but there will be some newly improved ones too! Under our new heading, “Learn Online,” you can still access all of the library’s databases of scholarly research and news information from top news media publications. In addition, you can visit our curated and patron-suggested lists of popular web resources for genealogy, local history and reading lists.
Speaking of reading, instructions for all of our downloadable eBooks and audiobooks are moving to the location with the physical books! Along with staff-recommended reads and some reviews, now all of your reading needs will be in one place online. The library catalog will have its own button on the main page and we’re combining all of the reading information to a section called, “Read Books.” Please be patient with us as we sort through all of the various technologies that need to talk to each other to make this work. In the end, we hope to have created a more streamlined experience for you, our readers!
As for library events, none of those are changing very much. On our main page you’ll see a place dedicated to, “Attend Events,” where you can browse the library calendar on its own or search for something to sign-up for that will be good for the whole family.
Come in to see this year’s magical Burnham Memorial Library made entirely out of gingerbread!
During our Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling event on Sunday Dec. 8 from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., children will be able to decorate the unadorned structure with candy and frosting. Children can also decorate small pre-made graham cracker houses.
Not able to visit that day? You can still participate in our annual Gingerbread/Graham Cracker contest which runs from Dec. 2-21. Build a tasty structure, and bring it to the library! We’ll display your creations and every entrant will be eligible for a raffled basket of goodies. Patrons will also get to vote on their favorites. Gingerbread kits and family/team entries are welcome. You can drop off your entry starting Dec. 2; voting starts Dec. 9 but entries are accepted even after voting begins. Guidelines and entry forms are available at our website.
Join us every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for a delightful half hour of yoga with instructor Melissa Nutting for you and your preschooler. Melissa guides the program with singing, relaxing, reading and stretching. Melissa earned her Children’s Yoga Teacher Certification through the ChildLight Yoga Center. There will be no class on Nov. 28 or Dec. 26.