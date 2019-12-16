Our creative patrons enjoyed a quiet afternoon needle-felting holiday ornaments to keep or give as gifts. Some were trying out the craft for the first time and were proud to have a unique ornament or two to display at the end of the class. Fluffy colorful fleece was transformed into stars, gingerbread people, acorns, a gnome, and even an octopus. This popular class fills up quickly, so if you would like to give it a try you can sign up on our website a week or two before each class is scheduled. The classes are for people age 18 and up, and all materials are provided.
Our annual Tree Lighting was a huge success! The fun began at 3:30 p.m. with gingerbread house decorating, followed by carols, cookies and cocoa. Carrie and Ted Seissen made our jobs easier by once again pre-cutting more than 80 graham cracker houses for use at the event. Thanks so much to the Seissens.
At around 5 p.m., we all headed outside to light the tree and sing our final carol, “O Christmas Tree.”
The S.D. Ireland holiday cement mixer greeted us outside and provided a special backdrop for the tree lighting. We selected two of our sweetest young patrons—Leo and Camille Gara—to be the official tree lighters. Thanks for your help Camille and Leo.
Events such as these are made possible by the generosity of our Friends of the Library group, the help of our wonderful volunteers and the fantastic patrons who show up and make all of the work worthwhile. Happy Holidays to the Burnham Library community!