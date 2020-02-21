Willy Wonka the Therapy Dog
Willy Wonka is the sweetest Chocolate Labrador Retriever you’ll ever meet. He loves kids, loves the library, and he loves to listen attentively while young readers share stories with him. If your child is beginning to read and is shy about reading out loud, this is a wonderful opportunity for them to get some reading practice. It is also a great way for any child, regardless of reading ability, to improve their reading skills. Please let us know if you would like to read with Willy!
Willy Wonka will be here on select Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m. Upcoming sessions are on March 18 and April 1, 15 & 29.
Tech Talk
At Tech Talk, Kelsey, our teen services and technology librarian helps with tedious and odd tech problems that come up in everyday life. So far, Kelsey has troubleshooted iPad usage, a finicky GoPro, an inconveniently configured Front Porch Forum account, and set up eBooks on a tablet. Anything technology related is fair game—she’s definitely not an expert on every device (not an expert at all if you ask her), but can figure out the stickiest of tech problems in a jiffy.
If more assistance is needed, patrons are more than welcome to come back to the next session or schedule a time for further help and instruction. Keep an eye on the library calendar to ensure the date hasn’t changed and make plans to stop on by if you need to. Please bring the device you need help with, and/or account information with you. Our next Tech Talk sessions are on Tuesday March 10 from 1-3 p.m., and Monday March 16 from 5-6 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons
Every other Friday, Colchester teens go on a fantastic adventure with only their imaginations and dice. So far, the party of adventurers, which includes a half-elf, a dragonborn, and yet-to-be-revealed mystery characters, has set off through spooky woods and encountered some skeletons. Having bravely dispatched their fleshless foes, they encountered a dragon? Or a spectre? With wings?! Accounts from the adventurers vary and may not be confirmed for several sessions. Continuing the quest involved trading with a gnome and the accidental rescue of a fellow traveler. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join our campaign as we traverse and adventure together in The Temple of the Basilisk Cult.
Farewell to Marcia
It is with much gratitude that we say farewell to Marcia Devino after serving 40 years on the Burnham Library Board of Trustees. During her tenure Marcia has served as chair, secretary, and most recently treasurer. Never one to shy away from hard work, Marcia lead the expansion of the library, organized barcoding bees to assist in the library automation, and welcomed four new directors. She was named Trustee of the Year by the Vermont Library Association in 2001. Always calm and level-headed, she has provided the board with a strong foundation on which the library has built a thriving community center. Thank you Marcia, for your dedication to Burnham Memorial Library and the people of Colchester.