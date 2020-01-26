Are you really crafty or just like creating art? Need something to do after school?
On the second and fourth Mondays of every month, at 3:30 p.m., we get together and try a new craft project. Some are simple, some are more complex, but all can be adapted for any child ages five and up. Adults are welcome to join their children and create along with them. Upcoming sessions are on Feb. 10 and 24. At the first session we will make a Valentine’s Day themed craft. Have a project you want to try? Let us know and we’ll see what we can do!
Read a good book lately? Join the Book Bunch! Starting in February, we are trying a new book club. Bring a book or two you have read and liked (or did not like so much!) and share your thoughts about it with the group. Moving forward, we can continue with this model or choose a book we all read and discuss together. Let us know what you think about this club, even if you cannot attend the first session. There will be related activities and snacks will be served. Best suited for children ages 7-11, but others are welcome if they are ready to discuss books for this age group.
Remember that students from Colchester schools can take the school bus to the Burnham Library! Parents simply need to inform the school in advance and be sure their child knows what bus number heads our way.
Where would the Burnham Memorial Library be without our volunteers? Around fifty people work diligently year-round to help the library run smoothly. Whether it’s shelving, helping with the June book sale at CHS, picking up items from our two off-site drop boxes or other tasks, we couldn’t live without them. Our newest volunteer is Carol, and she completes our team for now. Say hello if you see her at the library!
Now that our annual Gingerbread House display is over, our upstairs display case will feature the work of a different artist every month. This month showcases photographs taken by local photographer Nancy Fogel. Her colorful images of Galapagos wildlife are just the thing to liven up the display case on these wintry days.
As the new year gets underway we all dream that this is the year we will finally get organized! Six patrons came to a Bullet Journaling class to learn how to do just that. All materials were provided and everyone had fun designing their own unique journal.
In other news, teens started playing Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition last Friday; they made their characters and leapt into a campaign. With imagination and creativity, they’re playing as magical and mystical characters on a quest to do something as yet unknown. Much fun is still to be had, and newcomers are welcome!